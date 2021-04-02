Michelle Obama to appear in NBC vaccine special ‘Roll Up Your Sleeves’

The hour-long event featuring the former first lady, aims to encourage Americans to get vaccinated to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic

Loading the player...

NBC has joined forces with former First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci to raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read More: Michelle Obama, Steph Curry, and DJ Khaled share open letter supporting For the People Act

The televised Roll Up Your Sleeves special, also featuring Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, airs on Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Presented by Walgreens and created by production studio ATTN:, the hour-long special aims to encourage the American public to get their vaccine shots.

Getty

According to the press release, Obama, Miranda and a few special friends will educate and empower audiences to help put the pandemic behind us. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, will be interviewed by actor Matthew McConaughey.

Viewers will hear from Dr. Fauci on separating fact from fiction about the vaccines and urging all Americans to do their part in getting the vaccine when eligible. Comedy acts, informative packages, captivating real-life stories, and heartwarming surprises will round out the show.

In the next three weeks, we will more than double the number of pharmacies where you can get vaccinated and increase the number of federally-run mass vaccination sites.



We’re going to make sure that 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a vaccination site by April 19. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 30, 2021

“We are honored to present an hour of television devoted to increasing vaccinations in America and help end a cataclysmic pandemic,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president, live events, specials and E! News.

“The entertainment, comedic and music communities, along with first lady Michelle Obama, have come together for the special, which will be inspirational, poignant and, at times, humorous. The overriding message: get vaccinated, end the pandemic and get your life and the life of the country back on track.”

“The ability to get people back to work and kids back in school, getting us reunited with family and friends and attending concerts, sporting events and many other activities we hold dear is contingent upon people getting vaccinated,” said Matthew Segal, the Co-Founder of ATTN:.

“At ATTN: we believe in the power of entertainment to inform audiences, and we’re thrilled to partner with NBC, Civic Nation, Walgreens, and many great public figures and performers to get out this critical message.”

“Walgreens is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Roll Up Your Sleeves, as we continue our critical role helping our customers, patients and communities during the pandemic and beyond,” said Roz Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

“Bringing together trusted voices, including celebrities, community leaders, and our pharmacists, we can help answer questions and dispel myths surrounding vaccinations and ensure that the U.S. emerges from this very challenging time as quickly as possible.”

Read More: Pfizer says vaccine shot effective for at least six months

The former first lady and Barack Obama received their COVID-19 vaccines in March and reminded Americans that “getting vaccinated will save lives.”

“When you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, I hope you do – Barack and I are certainly glad we did,” she shared. “It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss. Getting vaccinated will save lives – and that life could be yours.”

Developed in partnership with Civic Nation and leading health care professionals, Roll Up Your Sleeves is produced by ATTN:, Civic Nation and Deviants Media. It is executive produced by Tom Werner, Valerie Jarrett, Matthew Segal, Jarrett Moreno, Taye Shuayb, Jessie Surovell, Mike Vainisi, Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudynsky, and Chad Hines.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

