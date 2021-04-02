Nike gets restraining order against Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ after they sell out

The order blocks MSCHF from further selling the 666 pairs of sneakers they created for the rapper, which sold out in only a minute.

Loading the player...

Nike has successfully filed a restraining order against MSCHF, the art collective and apparel company that partnered with Lil Nas X to create 666 pairs of what they’ve branded “Satan Shoes,” which sold out in just a minute on the day of release.

The restraining order will block MSCHF from further selling the shoes.

MSCHF, the art collective and apparel company that partnered with rapper Lil Nas X to create 666 pairs of what they’ve branded Satan Shoes (above), has had a restraining order against it by Nike. (MSCHF)

In a statement to CBS News, the shoe giant wrote: “Nike filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today related to the Satan Shoes. We don’t have any further details to share on pending legal matters. However, we can tell you we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike’s approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project.”

A lawyer for the Brooklyn-based MSCHF said in U.S. District Court in New York that the majority of the modified sneakers have already been shipped to the customers who purchased them. However, Nike’s lawyer argued that it is unlikely and is seeking to end the further shipment of the shoes and recover the ones in transit.

Read More: GM pledges more ad dollars to Black-owned media after Byron Allen call-out

Nike argued that the marketing of the shoe, which contained no disclaimers or disassociations with their company, caused customers confusion and prompted a boycott.

But the attorney for MSCHF pointed out that its “Jesus Shoes” made a major cultural impact in 2019 as well, arguing that the athletic apparel giant made no effort to restrict their sale. “Heresy only exists in relation to doctrine,” their lawyer argued. “Who is Nike to censor one but not the other?”

Read More: Alex Beresford says he’s faced ‘relentless racism’ since Piers Morgan call-out

MSCHF also maintained that people do not plan to wear the shoes in public, saying they are pieces of art. However, Nike countered with an Instagram post of Miley Cyrus wearing the shoes.

In a statement on Thursday, MSCHF said it “strongly believes in the freedom of expression,” adding that “nothing is more important than our ability, and the ability of other artists like us, to continue with our work over the coming years.”

“We look forward to working with Nike and the court to resolve this case,” officials contend, “in the most expeditious manner.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

