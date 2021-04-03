Cher attacked as ‘white savior’ for George Floyd tweet

Twitter took shots at Cher, accusing her of centering herself in the narrative of George Floyd's death

Cher found herself under fire on Friday after a tweet she posted in response to Derek Chauvin‘s trial for the murder of George Floyd. Her tweets caused a social media eruption, as reported by Fox News.

Expressing her feeling that the events leading to Floyd’s death may have transpired differently had she been at the scene, Cher wrote, “Was talking With Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried.'”

Cher (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped,” she ended, inspiring some of her followers. A number of other followers were enraged and commented about being less than impressed with the musings of a woman with a “white savior” complex, according to the Fox.

“it’s the yt saviour complex for me there’s still time to delete this…” one commenter wrote. “George Floyd’s murder isn’t about you” said another.

A picture of George Floyd (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

One user tweeted “This is significantly underplaying what witnesses who testified TRIED to do to stop his death. There have been MULTIPLE testimonies of everyone from a firefighter to an MMA fighter to a senior man who attempted to diffuse the situation. Singing songs doesn’t erase racism, Cher.”

In a tweet of further disapproval, someone else said it was “tiresome for Black people to see white people ‘use our horror as their hypothetical hero statement.'”

Another user wrote “i love my cher but oof. that was a little too white savior complex for me. i know she means well and probably doesn’t understand but..honey…no.”

Cher (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show )

“Why is anyone mad at Cher?” Fox reported one user wrote. “Most ppl who saw it thinks or hopes they could’ve helped. That’s why so many of the witnesses cry on the stand. If Cher uses her celebrity to help thanks.”

Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP April 3, 2021

Cher responded to the tweets saying, “You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP.”

