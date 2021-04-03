Diddy sends hologram in his place to son’s 23rd birthday party

The hologram for Christian Combs's party reportedly costs around $60,000

Hip-Hop mogul Diddy found a unique way to wish his son a happy birthday despite being in Florida.

While working in Miami, Diddy turned to PORTL Hologram — the first device that allows people to “beam themselves” to another location and interact with the people present — in order to properly celebrate his son Christian Comb’s 23rd birthday in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (L) and Christian Combs attend the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

According to TMZ, during the party, Diddy appeared in a life-size, 4k interactive hologram and began singing “Happy Birthday” with guests and called his son, “my life, my twin, my baby boy, my heart, my soul, my everything.” The hologram reportedly costs around $60,000.

On Twitter, PORTL creator David Nussbaum thanked Diddy and Christian, tweeting, “When you’re in Miami on business but need to make an appearance at an event Malibu for a minute, you call PORTL to beam you there as a real-time interactive hi-def hologram. When you can’t BE there, BEAM there! Thanks @diddy and @KingCombs!”

When you’re in Miami on business but need to make an appearance at an event Malibu for a minute, you call PORTL to beam you there as a real-time interactive hi-def hologram. when you can’t BE there, BEAM there! Thanks @diddy and @KingCombs! pic.twitter.com/ZY96wrnJUD April 3, 2021

Christian’s younger sisters Jessie, D’Lila and Chance appeared in the video as well to toast to the occasion.

“I just wanna tell you how much of a blessing it is that you’re my son. I feel like the coolest dad in the world, you know, just cause you’re my son. Every day that I see you, you taught me how to smile, you know? I just wanna tell you that I love you for that for being my son and I’m the proudest dad in the world,” Diddy told Christian in the two-minute video.

“I wanna tell everybody out there I love y’all. We love y’all from the Combs from family. Christian, you’re a special one and I love you with all my heart and soul. We love you and keep being that beautiful person that you are. You’re a special one baby!” Diddy continued.

On Instagram, Diddy wished his son a Happy Birthday with a photo of the both of them, saying, “Happy happy happy birthday to my King, my son, my twin, my love @kingcombs !!! I love you with all my heart and soul forever and ever and ever!! Let’s f—— go King!!”

“I LOVE you too!!! Let’s get it!!!” Christian commented.

Lil’ Wayne, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Winnie Harlow, Young Thug and Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus were among the attendees.

