‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ trailer scores points for Warner Bros.

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 16 and on HBO Max 31 days later

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Space Jam, the epic 90’s blockbuster that threw NBA legends in the center of a cartoon world in peril, Warner Bros. aired the first trailer for its latest major animated film project, Space Jam: A New Legacy.

LeBron James (Getty Images)

The sequel will star Lebron James, hooping his way through the toon-iverse to save some beloved Looney Tunes and rescue his son. Fans speculate it may even feature a cameo by the Jumpman himself, Michael Jordan, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer (Courtesy of YouTube)

It’s been announced that Zendaya will voice the character Lola Bunny, and she’ll be joined by an illustrious cast including Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle and a roster full of NBA and WNBA players, per the report. However, Pepe Le Pew, the French skunk often on a relentless pursuit of love–always unrequited–who made his first television appearance in 1945 will be neither voiced nor included.

The trailer’s release comes nearly a month after the film garnered media attention after Warner Bros.’ announcement that they’d be scrubbing Pepe Le Pew from it and any future projects. The announcement was made after a similar announcement by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to pull six of its books from circulation for fear they perpetuated incendiary racial biases and culturally insensitive imagery.

Zendaya (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ statement read, “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

Conservative Fox News pundits Tucker Carlson and Glenn Beck criticized the decision to remove books from publication as fascist amidst a culture quick to cancel, reportedly. To which late-night television show host John Oliver reportedly said, “A company deciding which of its own books it will or won’t print is an example of free enterprise, not fascism,” remarking at how offensive he found the controversial images.

Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton, reportedly added in support, “In the general sense, once you know better, it is incumbent on you to do better. And I think that is exactly what Seuss Enterprises is doing here. They are being a responsible steward of the brand.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy is scheduled to release in theaters on July 16 and on HBO Max 31 days later.

