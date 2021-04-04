Body of missing California teen discovered by hiker

Tatiana Dugger's body was discovered 3 months after she'd been reported missing

On Friday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of Tatiana Dugger which was found by a hiker in Siskiyou County last Sunday, according to an official report by the BCSO.

The 19 year-old was discovered on federal land about 8 miles outside Weed, as reported by KTLA per the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. Her body seemed to have been there “for an extended period of time,” the statement said.

Dugger was reported missing by her family to the Oakland Police Department on January 9, and on January 13, OPD requested the BCSO to claim jurisdiction of the investigation, as the young woman’s family resides there.

Butte County detectives began conducting an investigation the afternoon of January 13 and determined Dugger’s last known location was Oakland, as indicated by her phone records, and that she’d moved to Los Angeles about 3 months before she was reported missing.

“This is an ongoing investigation and additional circumstances surrounding Tatiana’s death will not be released at this time,” the statement said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office, the Oakland Police Department, and the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office continue to encourage members of their communities with any information regarding the circumstances that may have led to Dugger’s death to come forward.

