DMX’s family issues public statement amid hospitalization

The family of rap legend DMX issued a public statement on Sunday about his “serious health issues” after suffering a heart attack on Friday amid reports of a drug overdose.

DMX performs onstage with DJ Snake during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella)

“On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues,” the family said in the official statement.

“We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you.”

The 50-year-old rapper is currently on life support and reportedly in a “vegetative state” ex-manager, Nakia Walker, told The New York Times.

DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“We’re just praying,” she told the outlet, adding that members of the Simmons family have been allowed to visit him in the hospital. Walker also confirmed with Buzzfeed News that Simmons is “still in the same condition – in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity.”

In 2019, the rapper canceled a series of concerts and checked into rehab in an effort to put his “family and sobriety first.” Last July, he went head-to-head against fellow rap legend Snoop Dogg in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘ VERZUZ battle.

Members of the Ruff Ryder’s motorcycle crew — linked to DMX’s rap collective — rallied outside of White Plains Hospital in New York to pay respects, offer their prayers for his recovery, and play his music. The Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation will hold a prayer vigil outside of the hospital on Monday, according to PEOPLE.

The Ruff Ryders came onto the scene in the late 1990s and was subject of Simmons’ beloved classic hit “Ruff Ryders Anthem” in 1998.

Simmons’ ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, shared a video of the motorcycle crew with the caption, “The love is real…this just touched my heart.”

On social media, celebrities and fans sent their prayers and support, including rapper T.I. who shared a photo of himself and Simmons on Instagram with the caption, “Shake back Big Bro. We made plans Maaaan We got sh– to do!!! We laughed so hard about how far we’ve made it in life this night. I appreciate you so much for pulling up & and checking on a n—-. So now I’m tellin you like you told me…This too shall pass…We need Real 1s like you around!!! #PrayersUpForDMX”

Chance The Rapper retweeted a video of Simmons reading the bible with the caption, “DMX prayed over me once and I Could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery.”

DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery https://t.co/xVaid2NYqC — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2021

Eminem tweeted, “Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!”

Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 3, 2021

Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted, “Praying for #DMX. Miracles happen.”

