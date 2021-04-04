Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya and more win big at SAG Awards 2021

As with many of this year's award shows, the ceremony was held virtually via Zoom

Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Viola Davis won major awards at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards, an awards season staple, is centered around artists in the industry honoring their peers’ work. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ceremony to go remote, the show went off without a hitch, featuring a Zoom-style presentation, with the actors cheering each other on virtually from their homes.

(Credit: Netflix)

One of the biggest awards of the night, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, went to the late Boseman for his role in the hit Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on his behalf, thanking the team behind Ma Rainey and Boseman’s castmates.

Ending her speech with an inspirational quote from Boseman, she shared, “If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind.”

Kaluuya also scored a big win at the SAG Awards for his role in Judas and The Black Messiah. Accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Kaluuya shared in his speech, “Thank you, thank you SAG for this honor. I share this with all the nominees and everyone that was apart of making Judas and the Black Messiah…man you can’t make a film without an incredible group of people that come together and want to say a truth.”

He continued, “I want to share this with LaKeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback, Jermaine Fowler, and all the incredible day players that show up, and chairman Fred Hampton for guiding us and showing us his power, even now, 52 years later. This one’s for Chadwick Boseman, and this one’s for Chairman Fred Hampton.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Viola Davis broke a major record during the ceremony, becoming the first Black actress to win Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role twice at the SAG Awards. In her speech, Davis celebrated the late August Wilson, who wrote Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as part of his Century Cycle. She shared in her speech, “Thank you, August, for leaving a legacy to actors of color that we can relish for the rest of our lives. Thank you so much.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman / Levee – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis / Ma Rainey – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya / Fred Hampton – Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Yuh-Jung Youn / Soonja – Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Mark Ruffalo / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Anya Taylor-Joy / Beth Harmon – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman / Marty Byrde – Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson/ Margaret Thatcher – The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara / Moira Rose – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Mandalorian

