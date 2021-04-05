Byron Allen’s ‘This TV’ expands distribution to ABC-owned station subchannels

Allen Media Group announced the recently-purchased over-the-air 24/7 broadcast television network enters eight major markets.

Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios announced the over-the-air 24/7 broadcast television network, This TV, which was recently purchased by Allen Media Group, will expand its distribution to eight major market ABC-owned television stations subchannels as of April 1, 2021.

Entertainment Studios is also the parent company of theGrio.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 10: Byron Allen attends “The Bloomberg 50” Celebration at Cipriani 25 Broadway on December 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Bloomberg Businessweek)

According to a press release provided to theGrio, AMG purchased the network from MGM in October 2020. Now after the expansion, the station is now available in approximately 86 million U.S. households via over-the-air, cable, and online platforms. As a free, premium network, This TV “brings original programming, award-winning movies, the best in comedy, box office hits, cult classics, retro television series, documentaries, and event specials to viewers nationwide.

The eight ABC-owned markets reached from the expansion include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Fresno, and Raleigh-Durham. Together, these eight television markets represent approximately 27 million U.S. television households.

“Allen Media Group’s over-the-air broadcast television network This TV is now well-positioned for greater success with the addition of these eight phenomenal ABC owned and operated broadcast television stations,” said Byron Allen according to the release.

“As we continue to invest substantial amounts of capital into the programming, marketing, and distribution of THIS TV and our portfolio of eleven networks, we remain strong believers in over-the-air broadcasting and free-streaming direct-to-consumer platforms.”

At the top of the year, Allen exclaimed he planned to spend big to continue building his media empire. As theGrio reported in January, he announced he would invest billions into TV station groups in 2021.

“We are looking to deploy more than $10 billion on Big Four affiliates this year,” Allen says in a press release obtained by theGrio. “We are definitely in the hunt on Quincy, Meredith and others.”

He adds, “Don’t be surprised if you wake up and find an [owned-and-operated] group being sold.”

Byron is looking to acquire a TV station group from broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC but the challenge won’t be easy. The Federal Communications Commission puts a limit on how many TV stations can be owned by one entity. Every four years, media ownership is reviewed to ensure it is within the public’s interest.

According to experts, putting in a bid is worth it. Mark Fratrik, chief economist at BIA Advisory Services, says the investment is worth it.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Keydra Manns.

