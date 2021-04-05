Zola Mashariki to lead Amazon’s Audible Studios

'I’m absolutely thrilled to join a best-in-class team.'

Audible has a new head of Audible Studios.

Zola Mashariki has snagged the role at the audio book company. Audible recently announced the former BET/Viacom executive will lead the company’s original content, per The Wrap.

“Audible is an industry leader and the go-to home for extraordinary creators and gifted auteurs,” said Mashariki in a statement. “I’m absolutely thrilled to join a best-in-class team to lead content creation, evolve our strategy, amplify original voices – both emerging and established – and deliver imaginative, immersive, and high-quality audio narratives to audiences everywhere.”

Mashariki is a gradate from Harvard Law School. She spent 15 years working at Fox Searchlight Pictures as a SVP of production and oversaw films such as 12 Years a Slave and The Secret Life of Bees.

“Audible is in the business of fearlessly creating unparalleled audio experiences that showcase the best in storytelling. With Zola, a profoundly gifted executive, we are poised to conquer this important moment in audio–a pivotal time when creativity and originality are at a premium and we deepen our commitment to re-imagine what audio experiences can mean for audiences,” said Head of US Content, Rachel Ghiazza, EVP, in a statement.

One of her most recent positions was chief content officer for One Community (formerly Good Films) where she oversaw the film Just Mercy starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. In 2015, she became the head of original programming at BET/Viacom. She is also responsible for developing and executive producing BET’s highest-rated series in 10 years, The New Edition Story.

“Zola’s track record of creating award-winning, breakout hits, her exquisite taste, production expertise, and deep understanding of the intersection of audience appetite and quality content is beyond impressive,” said Ghiazza. “Her incomparable talent and industry relationships and leadership chops will be pivotal as we continue to break boundaries and accelerate the audio revolution.”

