Claudia Jordan sparks furor after tweeting ‘Rest in Paradise DMX’

Jordan's Tuesday night tweet, alongside a broken heart, crown and praying hands emojis, was immediately deleted. It was too late.

Talk show host Claudia Jordan set off a firestorm after she inaccurately implied on Twitter that rapper DMX had passed away.

Tuesday night, Jordan tweeted “Rest in Paradise DMX,” alongside a broken heart, crown and praying hands emojis.

Claudia Jordan, shown attending the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2019 in Las Vegas, is facing backlash on Twitter for inaccurately posting that rapper DMX had died. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The tweet, which she immediately deleted, still quickly circulated around the internet.

“You tweeted this because?” one user replied to the now-deleted tweet. “I haven’t seen any other outlet or his family put this out there so why are you?”

Claudia Jordan: “Rest in Paradise DMX.”



Black Twitter: “Did she just—?” pic.twitter.com/ryf9csWOED — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) April 7, 2021

Jordan later tweeted, “I’m sorry,” with another broken heart and praying hands emojis.

Someone replied, “It’s possible that she thought that the media had announced that DMX passed away.” Jordan replied to that tweet, writing, “I did. I deleted it. And apologized. I feel awful.”

Why every time I see Claudia Jordan trending… it’s always some foolishness.



Like sis… go be productive pic.twitter.com/V8es9RdGIn — DESSI THEE OG 🍰 (@SayChanteChante) April 7, 2021

Responders in Jordan’s mentions were split. Some allowed for the mistake, noting that there have been several confusing headlines and stories, while others held the Out Loud with Claudia Jordan hostess to standards expected from a member of the media.

DMX remains hospitalized after reportedly suffering a heart attack, allegedly during a drug overdose. His family issued a public statement earlier this week, saying, “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you.”

If I was DMX fiancé, I would walk the DOG on Claudia Jordan — Queen. (@xo_dreamgirl) April 7, 2021

Fans and celebrities have gathered outside the White Plains, New York hospital where DMX is admitted. It has been reported that he has little to no brain activity.

TheGrio’s DeMicia Inman recently noted that New York DJ Funkmaster Flex has recently decried how industry figures rally now behind DMX in his illness but says it hasn’t truly supported the iconic rapper through his addiction struggles.

“People can find the picture… that they had with the person that’s going through a tragedy in 30 seconds,” Flex told Page Six, “but you haven’t called that person in 10 years.”

“Let me see the picture of you when you went afterwards to his house because you was so concerned,” he added. “I never see that picture where they go to the house. Nipsey Hussle passed away, and every washed up rapper made a pilgrimage to L.A. to go to the Marathon store to take a picture or to get their cards swiped. Bro, Nipsey needed that support when he was alive.”

