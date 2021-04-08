Prince’s estate to release ‘new’ album of unreleased tracks in July

'Welcome 2 America,’ due out in July, will be heard by the public for the first time Sunday night on '60 Minutes.'

Loading the player...

Fans of the late, legendry artist Prince can rejoice as his estate announced new music to be released thnis summer.

Read More: Morris Day talks Prince, fatherhood and funk on new season of ‘Unsung’

According to Prince’s official YouTube channel, the never-before-heard release Welcome 2 America will be released by the estate on July 30. The 12-track album was recorded at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios in 2010.

Noted in the description box on the teaser upload, the album’s focus is “Prince’s concerns, hopes and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice,” and explores “golden parachutes, the superficial nature of social media, reality TV-fueled celebrity culture, and corporate monopolies in the music industry, ultimately concluding that America is the ‘Land of the free/home of the slave.”

Prince performs onstage at the 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to the Prince YouTube channel, Welcome 2 America features the only studio collaborations with bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, drummer Chris Coleman, and engineer Jason Agel, with additional contributions from New Power Generation singers Shelby J, Liv Warfield, and Elisa Fiorillo. The album also features the talents of longtime NPG keyboardist Morris Hayes, Prince’s music director, who he recruited to co-produce the album.

Fans who purchase the deluxe edition of Welcome 2 America will receive a combined 2LP and CD version of the album, with a never-before-released Blu-ray of Prince’s full April 28, 2011 performance at The Forum on Los Angeles.

The entire package will be presented in a luxe gold-foil package designed by Grammy-nominated artist Mathieu Bitton and Grammy-nominated creative director Trevor Guy. It comes complete with a 12”x12” 32-page companion book and embossed vellum envelope containing exclusive Welcome 2 America era ephemera.

Although the release does not drop until July, the music will be heard much sooner. CBS reports music from Welcome 2 America will debut on Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes.

Hayes appeared on the broadcast as the cameras explored Paisley Park saying he doesn’t have a definitive answer why the iconic musician never released the album.

“And I remember asking him about it. And he says, ‘Well, we’ll just have to revisit that down the line.’ Because he was like onto the next project,” Hayes said, according to the outlet.

2021 marks five years since the musician died of an accidental opioid overdose on April 21, 2016. As theGrio reported, the Minnesota residence and recording studio turned museum will be open to fans on the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death.

According to the official website, the recording and entertainment complex where Prince also resided will be open for free visitation on Wednesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. with advance reservations. Visits will be timed, and masks are required, along with other COVID-19 protocols in place.

Prince performs at the Conga Room L.A. Live on March 29, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Variety reported an online memorial will be available for fans who are unable to attend in person.

“Guests are also welcome to leave flowers, mementos, and other memorial items in front of the Love Symbol statue outside the Paisley Park main entrance,” according to the entertainment news outlet.

Read More: Eddie Murphy talks about that famous basketball game with Prince

“Prince’s passing remains incomprehensible to all of us,” said Alan Seiffert, executive director of Paisley Park, per Variety. “We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world. So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects.”

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s DeMicia Inman.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

