Black Hollywood mourns the death of DMX

The legendary New York rapper passed on April 9 at the age of 50 after an overdose triggered a heart attack.



Celebrities mourn the great loss of their friend and peer DMX after the legendary rapper passed at age 50 after an overdose triggered a heart attack.

theGrio reported the hip-hop icon, born Earl Simmons, was confirmed dead on Friday after a statement from the family.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” read an official statement from his family.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Over the Easter holiday weekend, TMZ first reported that the Ruff Ryders star had been hospitalized last Friday night in “grave condition” and was on life support after an overdose triggered a heart attack.

News of the death triggered a heartwarming response on social media from celebs and fans alike. Stories and images were shared in DMX’s honor.

On Twitter user @sheeeluhhh shared a thread detailing how her chance interaction with the New York rapper helped her forgive her own father.

DMX is the reason I forgave my father after he passed for his years of addiction.



We met in 2017 after I heard him from my room in the hallway of my hotel. It was all divine intervention. I ran to the hallway & met him. We spoke for 15 mins. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kXTGP1Kbzj — She. (@sheeeluhhh) April 9, 2021

“Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING,” Missy Elliott tweeted.

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

Chicago artist Chance The Rapper shared his condolences on Twitter.

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

Actress Viola Davis used Instagram to pay respects and share love for DMX’s children.

Actress and host Lala Anthony wrote “One of one,” on Instagram followed by the red heart and praying hand emoji. She continued, “you touched so many lives…you were the voice for all of us & for so many that felt misunderstood…there’s no one like you!! You will FOREVER be remembered..rest peacefully in heaven X…my heart is with your family & @ruffryders during this difficult time.”

(EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Rapper Noname shared a message for not only DMX but others who she views has been wronged on Twitter.

Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade shared an heartfelt Instagram post remembering her costar. She and DMX played alongside each other in Cradle 2 the Grave.

“I was praying I wouldn’t have to think about how to describe what you meant to me. We bonded over our shared love of dogs, cold beers, Golden Girls reruns, New Edition and adventures. From random nights of go-karting in the hills of Sherman Oaks to bowling to just sitting in your trailer laughing with @anthonyanderson talking 80s soul music,” she wrote.

“We had litter mate dogs that you bought at 4am on set in Long Beach. You got Pebbles and Bam Bam and I got my beloved Bubba (best dog to ever live) You introduced me to the @ruffryders and @therealswizzz who have always treated me like family over the last 20 plus years. You introduced me to the @defjam family that remains family to this day. You always made the time to look out for folks.. I am forever grateful for your joy, your laugh, your protection all these years and your hugs anytime I’ve seen you. You are 1 of 1. Rest in eternal peace my friend. Rest.”

Rapper and actor Ice T wrote “Very Very Very few will EVER do it like you homie…. Man! This sucks… Tooooo Fn young to go. Rest easy X,” on Twitter sharing concert footage of the late rapper.

Very Very Very few will EVER do it like you homie…. Man! This sucks… Tooooo Fn young to go. Rest easy X. https://t.co/UmRNDv09hu — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 9, 2021

