Sterling K. Brown supports trans rights while presenting GLAAD award to Laverne Cox

Cox produced and was featured in the Netflix documentary 'Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen'

Sterling K. Brown used his platform to support trans issues at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards while presenting an award to Laverne Cox.

GLAAD is the world’s largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization. Hosted by Niecy Nash, the ceremony was presented virtually in collaboration with Google, premiering exclusively on GLAAD’s Youtube page.

The star-studded show featured performances from CHIKA and Nash’s new wife, Jessica Betts, but the ceremony’s standout moment was when This Is Us star Brown explicitly spoke up for the Black transgender community, saying, “Black Trans Lives Matter.”

The actor said, “Friends, I am so proud to stand with the LGBTQ community, just as the LGBTQ community stands with Black and diverse communities. Black Lives Matter. Black Trans Lives Matter. And I know we’re gonna keep spreading that message of unity and justice until every one of us is safe to live the lives we love.”

Brown went on to present the award for Outstanding Documentary to Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen, the critically acclaimed documentary executive produced by Cox herself. The documentary dissects and details Hollywood’s impact on the trans community, from the beginnings of the film industry to today.

Accepting the award, Cox explained, “When I saw Sam [Felder]’s exhaustive research into the history of Hollywood’s portrayals of trans people, I was completely blown away. I’ve always known that if we don’t know our history, own that history, and fully internalize the lessons of that history, we are doomed to repeat it.”

“Our goal was to center the voices and experiences of actual trans folks in telling that history,” Cox continued. “Shifting the gaze, the tense through which we’ve come to know transness onscreen.”

Cox also used her speech to highlight the continuous risk to trans people in this country. The Orange is the New Black actress explained, “This work is more important now than ever. Trans people, especially trans women of color, are still at great risk of discrimination and violence. Anti-trans legislation targeting trans children is being introduced and, in some cases, becoming law all around this country right now.”

Laverne Cox attends the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As theGrio reported on Monday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently vetoed a bill aimed at trans youth amid multiple anti-trans bills popping up around the country.

Recently, “Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee’s governors have signed laws banning transgender girls and women from competing on school sports teams consistent with the gender identity,” according to the report.

Other highlights from the ceremony include the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, which went to Michaela Coel‘s I May Destroy You.

Openly bisexual rapper CHIKA also took home the award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist. She performed her hits “FWB” and “Save Me” at the ceremony. Check out her performance below:

