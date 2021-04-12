Justin Timberlake planned Janet’s ‘wardrobe malfunction,’ ex-stylist claims

Stylist Wayne Scot Lukas claimed that Timberlake insisted on doing a performance that would overshadow the performance Britney Spears and Madonna at the VMAs

The stylist behind Janet Jackson‘s 2004 Super Bowl stage look has revealed Justin Timberlake purposely planned the now infamous wardrobe malfunction.

According to Page Six, Wayne Scot Lukas claimed the “Cry Me a River” singer wanted to create a moment to overshadow the kiss between his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera months before during the MTV Video Music Awards. The outlet reported Lukas remembered the pop star was adamant about “doing something bigger than their performance.”

Initially, Jackson was to perform wearing a pearl thong, inspired by one that Kim Cattrall had worn during an episode of Sex and the City.

“Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” Lukas recently said to Page Six. “The outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

During the performance, Jackson’s breast was exposed by Timberlake as he grabbed at her top at the end of the show.

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do,” he said.

Lukas also shared with Page Six that to his knowledge, the two superstar performers have grown past the incident.

“Janet has already forgiven Justin in private. They made their peace a long time ago,” he said.

He continued, of the “Control,” singer: “I’ll never throw her under the bus. She’s my friend and is one of the loveliest people I’ve ever worked for. There’s nothing shady about her.”

According to the report, sources have claimed Lukas’ claims are false and an attempt to sell his book tentatively titled: ‘Wardrobe Malfunctions: Receipts from the Front Lines and the Front Row’ as he searches for a publisher.

theGrio reported in February, Timberlake publicly apologized to both Jackson and Spears after the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary provoked a backlash. He shared an Instagram post and acknowledged he benefited from misogyny and racism as both women’s careers were damaged due to controversy while he remained relatively untouched.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 17: Singer Janet Jackson attends her residency debut “Metamorphosis” after party at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM)

As for Jackson, her story will soon hit the silver screen and fans will get her perspective on the infamous 2004 controversy. theGrio reported a two-part documentary is in the works to celebrate her iconic first album. JANET is set to air in early 2022 on Lifetime and A&E.

According to Variety, the documentary, “promises to offer unprecedented access to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s life, and an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at the untold story of one of the highest-earning artists in music history.”

JANET. has reportedly been filming for three years now. The documentary will follow many landmark moments in the singer’s career, as well as some of her most controversial moments.

Variety reported, “Producers were granted exclusive access to archival footage and never-before-seen home videos while developing the documentary for the past three years,” and that the documentary will also “detail the most talked-about moments of her life, including her 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in which she inadvertently exposed a portion of her breast, sparking controversy that would hover for more than a decade.”

