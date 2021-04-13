Jeannie Mai Jenkins opens up about wedding to Jeezy, name change

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in their Atlanta home a few weeks ago

Loading the player...

On a recent episode of The Real, Jeannie Mai Jenkins opened up various details from her surprise wedding to Jeezy, including her name change.

As theGrio reported a few weeks ago, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in their Atlanta home. While the couple had planned to marry in Italy, COVID-19 changed their plans, shifting the ceremony to an intimate one in their home.

Returning to The Real, Jeannie finally got to dish with her co-stars on that special day.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Rapper Jeezy (L) and Jeannie Mai attend the Badgley Mischka front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Badgley Mischka)

Read More: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai marry in surprise ceremony

She told her co-hosts, “So today, actually with my EP Rachel, I officially signed my name for the first time with Jenkins to it, so that we can put it into the show credit that you see today.” She continued, “That was the first time I’ve ever signed it, in its official way, so I’m so proud to finally be Mrs. Jenkins!”

While Jenkins revealed that she never thought she’d change her name, she told the ladies of The Real, “you can never say never.” She explained, “When it actually feels right…I couldn’t be with Jeezy without being his name…I’m proud to put that name onto mine and to blend our identities together.”

The newlywed also shared that her co-hosts were the first three people outside of their families that knew of the secret wedding. “I appreciate you guys because after Jeezy’s mom passed, we realized that life is way too short and tomorrow is never promised. So, to us it was just most important to exchange our vows and begin our life…we can celebrate the big wedding later on.”

Read More: Jeannie Mai plans to be ‘submissive’ in her marriage to Jeezy

Jenkins also went into specific detail about the symbolism in the ceremony, from her stunning wedding dress to the unconventional wedding arch.

She explained, “I knew that I wanted something very effervescent and nude. I did not want to wear white, because we all know that white symbolizes purity, and that ship has sailed! I knew I wanted nude because the color represents how skin deep I want to be with Jay. It’s a color that represents how transparent we are with each other.”

“Even the wedding arch, you notice that they weren’t flowers. We chose palm leaves, which is very popular in Vietnam,” she continued. “They represent power and eternal life. And then the Italian Ruscus, on the other side of it, represents humility, which is obviously before god. We wanted peace, eternal life, and humility there.”

Check out the entire segment from The Real below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

