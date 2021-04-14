Chet Hanks’ ex-girlfriend sues for $1 million over alleged abuse

Hanks filed his own lawsuit against Kiana Parker last month, claiming she attacked him with a knife and stole money from him.

Loading the player...

Kiana Parker, the ex-girlfriend of actor/rapper Chet Hanks, has filed a civil lawsuit against her former love for $1 million, claiming physical abuse.

Parker is alleging assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress after an incident last October in New Orleans.

Actor-rapper Chet Hanks (above) is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, who claims he physically abused her. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The couple allegedly had an argument in which Parker alleges Hanks “grabbed me by the wrist forcefully pulled me into him telling me we were going back to the [hotel] room.”

In the affidavit, Parker said Hanks “started harassing me verbally and forcefully shoving me.” She adds that he threw a bottle at her and dragged her away from the door as she attempted to leave.

The couple broke up in January 2021. Hanks filed his own lawsuit against Parker last month in which he alleged that she attacked him with a knife last December. He posted a video that showed him bleeding from the head and alleged that she stole money from him.

Read More: Rapper Mystikal breaks silence on dropped rape charge

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Parker’s attorneys Kevin Murray and D’Angelo Lowe described Hanks as demonstrating “an ever-escalating pattern of domestic abuse.”

“This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered Kiana Parker,” Murray said.

“I’m sorry, Chet Hanks would have been charged by now,” Lowe added. “Instead, he has not been charged and has made a mockery of Black women in the criminal justice system by proclaiming that it’s going to be a ‘white boy summer,’ and a ‘Black queen summer’ while knowing he mentally and physically abused a Black queen.”

Read More: Shonda Rhimes ‘shocked’ by fan response to Rege-Jean Page’s exit

Hanks has created a rap song called “White Boy Summer,” as well as a line of merchandise to accompany the problematic phrase. He has received extensive backlash for the phrase but is planning to release an official video for the record this week.

His attorney, Marty Singer, said of the lawsuit: “We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown… Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional.”

Hanks. 30, is the youngest son of Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

