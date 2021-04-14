Chris Brown’s housekeeper files lawsuit after dog allegedly attacks

According to Patricia Avila's suit, her sister entered Brown's backyard to empty the vacuum, and his dog "viciously" attacked her.

Singer Chris Brown is being sued by his housekeeper after his dog allegedly attacked her, reportedly leaving her “unable to work,” with mounting medical bills.

According to People magazine, Patricia Avila and her sister, Maria, were cleaning at Brown’s Los Angeles home on Dec. 12, 2020 when his dog attacked them.

The dog, a Caucasian shepherd, also known as a Caucasian ovcharka, can weigh up to 200 pounds. According to the suit, Maria entered the backyard to empty the vacuum, and the dog growled and then “viciously” attacked her.

The article notes that before the incident, Brown’s dogs — named Zeus and Hades — had been kept on a different part of his property, where they had no interaction with the housekeepers.

Brown allegedly called 911 when Avila “found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help.”

The woman sustained injuries to her face, legs and arms. The incident required Maria to have two surgeries, and she required multiple days of stay in a local hospital.

Avila is suing for “severe emotional distress,” including sustained panic attacks, anxiety and depression.

After the attack, the dog, identified as Hades, was transported to Los Angeles Animal Services. There is no confirmation if the pet was returned to Brown.

“Mr. Brown failed to give adequate warning of the dangerous condition on his property,” the lawsuit says. Interestingly, it mentions the specific breed of the animal, saying the Caucasian Shepherd ovcharka has a “history of violence and aggression toward people.”

Avila is “reluctant to leave her home, and she cannot stop reliving the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day,” People reports.

Her lawsuit does not name Maria as a plaintiff, but she may file separately.

