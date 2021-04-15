Kane Brown becomes 1st Black solo artist to win ACM Video of the Year

Brown won his first ACM for his 'Worldwide Beautiful' music video

Kane Brown has just broken a major record in country music, becoming the first Black solo artist to win ACM Video of the Year.

The Chattanooga, Tennesee-born singer/songwriter is celebrating today after winning his first-ever Academy of Country Music Award for his “Worldwide Beautiful” video. He earned the award after a year of racial reckoning in the country music industry.

Kane Brown attends for the 10th Anniversary of the iHeartRadio Music Festival streaming on CWTV.com and The CW App on September 18

Brown learned of his monumental win while appearing on CBS This Morning. As the show’s co-hosts broke the news to the singer, Brown opened up about the song and why he wrote it.

“I wrote this song with three of my buddies out of Nashville. We were just like, ‘You know, it would be a great day when everybody could just see the beautiful in the world and how everybody is just beautiful people altogether, you know? We’re all a little different, but we’re all just different types of beautiful.”

JUST REVEALED: Country music star @KaneBrown just won "Video of the Year" for #WorldwideBeautiful ahead of the @ACMAwards, becoming the first Black solo winner in that category. pic.twitter.com/bPBCx9q6Fn — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 14, 2021

“So we just wrote a song about it,” he continued. “When everything started coming out in the media, we felt like it was time to release it. Our fans were asking for it. I couldn’t ask for it to come out any better than it did.”

Brown of course, was referring to the Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020.

Brown told Gayle King that he wrote the song a year before the tragic passing of George Floyd. He told the anchor, “The crazy thing is, I wrote this a year before George Floyd…you know, I lived it growing up. This is just me saying that everybody should just love everybody, and all of this hatred should just kinda stop.”

Brown also shared his historic win with his 2.7 million Instagram followers. He wrote in the caption, “I was just Grateful to be nominated let alone win my FIRST ACM AWARD! Thanks @acmawards for nominating the video, the awesome writers who helped me with the song and of course the fans who listened 🔥 we got us one!!”

The 53rd ACM Awards airs this Sunday, April 18th on CBS, and will be hosted by Mickey Guyton. Fresh off a stirring Grammys performance, Guyton is the first-ever Black woman to host the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Check out Brown’s now ACM award-winning music video below:

