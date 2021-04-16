Anika Noni Rose to star in Showtime’s ‘Let the Right One In’

The actress is set to play 'Naomi' in the pilot

According to Variety, Anika Noni Rose will star in the Let The Right One In, a new pilot for Showtime.

Joining Demián Bichir who will play Mark, the series reportedly follows “Mark (Bichir), a father and his 12-year-old daughter, Eleanor, whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive.”

Read More: Missing aunt of actress Anika Noni Rose found and hospitalized

Anika Noni Rose attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on August 5, 2017, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET)

Rose is set to appear in the role of Naomi, who is described as “brilliant but cynical.” Per Variety, Naomi, “balances life as a single mother with her career as a homicide detective. She’d do anything for her son, Isaiah, and when Isaiah befriends the girl who’s just moved in next door, Naomi’s thrilled, until she starts to suspect something’s off with their new neighbors.”

theGrio recently sat down with Rose to discuss her latest role in the popular Amazon anthology series, Them. Opening up about what drew her character on the series, she explained, “I just knew that I wanted to do it and I wanted it to be a part of it, and I loved my character, Ella Mae. I loved what I was going to be able to explore within her. I was excited.”

“I have gone through so much and been terrorized so deeply that I am a very fractured person by the time that she meets me,” she continued. “I liken it to a beautiful glass that has broken and you think you’ve got all the pieces and a week later you’ve got a piece of glass in your foot.”

Read More: Anika Noni Rose on ‘Them’: ‘I’m not scared of people’s anger’

Anika Noni Rose attends A Legacy Of Changing Lives presented by the Fulfillment Fund at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood

She also dived into her character and circumstances in the show, saying, “She has been really splintered by all that has gone on around her and to her in that neighborhood and she’s holding on by a very thin thread. To be able to explore that when usually I think as Black women, we are exploring how strong we are and how how many things can be thrust upon us that we have to make it through. I think it’s important to acknowledge the vulnerability and the hurt that we’re unable to make it through as well. So I found that very interesting.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

theGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

