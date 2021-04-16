Black grandfather punched, kicked by 5 officers in viral video

"Look at him hitting him, why they hitting him," one of the people recording remarked of the police

A video that shows Louisiana police punching and kicking a man while his grandson watched has sparked an investigation.

KSLA 12 reported the Minden, LA police department have issued an investigation into the use of force in the incident. The man identified to the news platform by family as Robby Bailey was walking his autistic grandson to school on Thursday when the struggle with five officers occurred.

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper informed the news outlet that officers were initially called out about a man “laid out by a roadway.” According to the report, two officers were dispatched to the area.

Reportedly, upon arrival law enforcement found the small child and a short time later, found the man lying in the bushes in front of a house. Officers claimed Bailey was disoriented and possibly under the influence of an unknown substance. Family members claimed he was walking the child to school when he suffered a seizure and fell down which resulted in his confused and combative state.

Screenshot via Twitter

The police chief claimed the video evidence does not show the man having a seizure. Officials claimed officers attempted to walk the man to a public place but say he resisted their help. As he reportedly pulled away, officers tried to pull him back which resulted in physical confrontation according to the report. The two officers struggled and called for backup. The five police officers were able to place him in handcuffs. Bailey was transported to the ER.

According to the report, Chief Cropper viewed the video footage, and one officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. Although not identified by name, he is seen on camera kicking Bailey while on the ground. The chief informed KSLA 12 the officer told him he believed his use of force was justified, claiming he kicked the man in a part of his body that wouldn’t do permanent damage.

The video was shared on Twitter by KSLA 12 chief investigative reporter and executive producer of investigations Stacey Cameron. Filmed by bystanders, the clip is a little over two minutes and depicts a chaotic scene.

“Look at him hitting him, why they hitting him,” one of the people recording remarked. “Oh ****, he kicking him,” one woman described in the video.

The commotion between the officers and Bailey can be heard in the background.

“Put your hands behind your back,” one of the officers commanded multiple times.

According to the Minden Police Department website, Chief Steve Cropper leads 37 full-time police officers and staff and five part-time dispatchers. The patrol fleet is equipped with digital cameras, voice recorders and radar Police say he’s charged with marijuana possession and will likely face resisting arrest charges according to KSLA 12.

BREAKING NEWS: I've obtained cell phone video of a man getting punched & kicked by officers in Minden, LA. The use of force incident now being investigated according to the Chief of Police, while the man's family tells @KSLA he suffered an epileptic seizure before the encounter. pic.twitter.com/FAdRR5ImrK — Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) April 15, 2021

