Snoop Dogg to star in new Netflix vampire thriller ‘Day Shift’

Snoop's a rap icon, but he's no stranger to acting, having appeared in movies like Oscar-winner "Training Day."

Snoop Dogg is joining the cast of a new vampire comedy film headed to Netflix called Day Shift.

The film will also star Jamie Foxx, with Megan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, Zion Broadnax and Dave Franco rounding out the cast.

Day Shift will be the directorial debut of J.J. Perry, who previously worked as a second unit director and stunt coordinator on several films in the Fast & Furious and John Wick franchises.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story tells tale of a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but the man’s mundane, San Fernando Valley pool-cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: Tracking down and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop icon, but he’s no stranger to acting, having appeared previously in movies that include 2001’s Academy Award-winning Training Day. The 49-year-old rapper first appeared on film in 1998 in the Dave Chappelle comedy Half Baked.

Producer Shaun Redick describes Day Shift as “a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology, the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie. We couldn’t be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring!”

Foxx won an Oscar for Best Actor in 2005 for his portrayal of Ray Charles in Ray.

He and his daughter, Corrine, recently produced a series on Netflix, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, that follows a bachelor who becomes a full-time father to his teenage daughter.

Foxx also voiced teacher and piano player Joe Gardner in last year’s award-winning animated film, Soul. He was the first African American man to voice a Pixar film.

