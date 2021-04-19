Chicago Mayor Lightfoot slams rumors of resigning as ‘racist’ and ‘homophobic’

She called it "shocking and disappointing" that the media and others "are peddling this trash as truth."

Loading the player...

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has denounced rumors of her resigning as “homophobic, racist and misogynistic.”

“Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash,” Lightfoot started Sunday morning’s five-part Twitter thread, referring to a rumor that she bought a mansion on the city’s north side. “Seriously, though—our city doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at Wrigley Field on Friday, which has been converted to a temporary satellite food packing and distribution center to support ongoing relief efforts underway in the city as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“It’s shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth,” she continued.

“If people hadn’t noticed, we have major challenges in Chicago we need to address TOGETHER. This nonsense that some apparently have the luxury of indulging in has not fed one person, stopped the pandemic, housed anyone living on the street or saved one young person,” Lightfoot wrote.

Read More: Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

“Anyone who wants to work with me to make progress, I’m ready. Even if we don’t always see eye to eye, if you actually love this city and want to be part of making it better, let’s do the work,” the mayor added. “The rest of you, get out of the way.”

According to The Chicago Tribune, frequent Lightfoot critic Ja’Mal Green tweeted then deleted a message that Lightfoot was planning to leave office. On Sunday, he tweeted that he was “sorry” for helping to spread the rumor.

“I know Lori is mad that folks have started rumors and I’m sorry I helped by saying she’s resigning but the reality is, we’ve been lied to since the beginning of this administration,” Green wrote on Twitter. “So much that the people have lost hope. 73% of Chicagoans think we’re on the wrong path!”

Read More: Bush surprised by reaction to his friendship with Michelle Obama

Green was a past mayoral candidate who ultimately dropped out of the race.

Lightfoot remains embattled in office, particularly after the recent release of video capturing Chicago Police officer’s shooting and killing of unarmed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in the city.

Her Twitter statement concluded: “I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people’s work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow, and into the future. Back to work.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

