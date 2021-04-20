Ex-Texas officer accused of killing daughter, ex-wife arrested after manhunt

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, who'd reportedly been on the run since Sunday, was carrying a loaded gun.

Loading the player...

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, a former Texas sheriff’s deputy accused of fatally shooting his former wife, their adopted daughter and a third person has been arrested after an overnight manhunt.

In a statement on Facebook, police in Manor, Texas wrote: “On Monday, April 19, 2021, at approximately 6:53 am the Travis County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a suspicious person call in the 12300 block of Old Kimbro Rd. Two callers reported to dispatch that a male subject fitting the description of Stephen Broderick was walking southbound on Old Kimbro Rd wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.”

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, a former Texas sheriff’s deputy accused of fatally shooting his own daughter, her friend and a third person, has been arrested after a manhunt. (Austin Police Department)

“Manor Police Department Officers arrived on scene and immediately conducted a high-risk stop on the subject who was identified as Broderick. Broderick complied with the officer’s orders and was immediately taken into custody at 7:05 am. A loaded pistol was taken from Broderick’s waistband.”

Broderick had been on the run for nearly 20 hours after Amanda Broderick, Alyssa Broderick and young Alyssa’s boyfriend, Willie Simmons III, were found dead at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments in northwest Austin, Texas on Sunday morning.

Read More: George Floyd’s brother bonds with Emmett Till’s cousin over shared tragedy

Alyssa Broderick was a teenager who had previously attended Elgin High School; a statement from the school’s superintendent confirmed that she and Simmons had attended the school.

Both teens were athletes. Simmons had recently been recruited to play football for the University of North Texas.

“The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls” Superintendent Dr. Jodi Duron wrote. “In response to this tragedy, the district will have counselors and trained professionals available via in-person and/or virtually to assist students, staff and families in this time of grief.”

Read More: Lemon says people with ‘half a brain’ know Waters wasn’t calling for violence

It had been previously reported that Stephen Broderick had resigned from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office after being arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a child last June. He had been released on bond, and his wife had filed for a protective order against him and a divorce.

Amanda Broderick had requested sole custody of Alyssa and the couple’s nine-year-old son.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

