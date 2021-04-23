Capitol rioter turned in by girl he matched with on Bumble

“I did storm the capitol,” the man said on the dating app

A man was called out for bragging about his participation in the Capitol riots by a potential date on Bumble. The woman he matched with was not impressed and contacted the authorities, according to The Washington Post.

The man, Robert Chapman, was arrested on Thursday and is now one of the hundreds being charged for participating in the deadly Jan 6. takeover.

“I did storm the capitol,” he said to the woman on Bumble, according to court documents. “I made it all the way to Statuary Hall.”

The woman, whose name was not released, replied, “We are not a match,” before reaching out to authorities.

A New York man, Robert Chapman, has been charged with entering the Capitol on Jan 6. The FBI began investigating Chapman after they got a tip from one of his Bumble matches. The FBI included the Bumble screenshot in the charging documents. pic.twitter.com/ctHHYk44a5 — Daniel Barnes (@dnlbrns) April 22, 2021

The Carmel, New York resident was taken in by the FBI and charged with disrupting official government operations and trespassing at the U.S. Capitol.

“On or about January 13, 2021, an individual (“Complainant-1”) provided information to law enforcement about another individual who participated in the unlawful entry into the Capitol on or about January 6, 2021,” read the court documents.

This is not the first time Chapman bragged about being apart of the deadly mob. According to the FBI, his Facebook also provided ample evidence. A woman posted a photo of the suspect inside the Capitol and praised him.

“My Dear friend and Brostar Robert made it in the Capitol building at the protest yesterday,” she wrote. Some called out the post by writing, “disgusting” and “illegal.” Chapman shot back by calling commenters, “trolls” and saying that “keyboard warriors who don’t do a f—– thing.”

On Jan. 6, the account connected to him posted: “I’M F—– INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!!!”

He also posted a photo of himself which showed what could be the Capitol Rotunda’s dome and changed his profile image to a picture of him in front of a painting inside the Capitol.

Body camera footage also helped identify the suspect.

“In the body-camera footage, an individual who appears to be “Robert Chapman” is located inside of the Capitol Buildings in Statuary Hall. This footage corroborates “Robert Chapman’s” statement to Complainant-1 regarding being inside of Statuary Hall while inside of the U.S. Capitol Building,” per court documents.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

“During the video, “Robert Chapman” is seen filming the activity inside of the U.S. Capitol using his cellular telephone. Screen captures from that video with a time and date stamp are depicted below.”

Chapman appeared via teleconference in federal court on Thursday. According to a U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, he was released on his own recognizance, per NBC.

