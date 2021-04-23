Chicago police shoot suspect in McDonald’s murder of girl, 7, in car chase

One of two people suspected of killing young Jaslyn Adams in Homan Square was shot multiple times after a highway chase.

One of two people suspected of shooting and killing seven-year-old Jaslyn Adams in a McDonald’s drive-thru was shot by Chicago Police after a highway car chase.

The unidentified man was shot by officers on the Eisenhower Expressway yesterday afternoon after he reportedly tried to carjack someone.

Jaslyn Adams (above) and her dad were struck by bullets fired by an unidentified suspect. Adams, 7, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. (5 Chicago)

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, police shot the suspect multiple times shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday when they attempted to prevent him from getting on the expressway. His car crashed into the shoulder, and he attempted to carjack another vehicle with a family inside.

Police Supt. David Brown said they could not confirm if the suspect fired back, but two guns were recovered at the scene. “There were other people involved” in the incident, Brown told the newspaper, but no one else was taken into custody. The injured man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Jaslyn’s grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, told The Sun-Times she was relieved to learn that one of the suspected gunmen had been arrested.

She admitted she has concerns if the right man was taken into custody. “Right now, I just don’t know how to feel,” McMullen said. “If he is the killer, hopefully, we can catch both killers [and] we can get a full investigation so our family can come to some type of closure.”

She and her family have been filled with grief since the shooting, said McMullen.

Adams was killed last weekend when two people fired into the car in which she sat aside her father, Jontae Adams, who was also shot as they sat in a drive-thru at McDonald’s in Homan Square.

“I see more articles about me being a bad parent than about the people, the guys, who killed my baby,” Jontae Adams said in an interview with NBC5. “This is not my friends I am losing. This is my daughter. All these cameras out here, I want to use them to get justice for my baby.”

McMullen said that she hopes people will commit to helping her family get justice for Jaslyn. “When kids are involved, someone needs to step up and talk,” she said. “It’s time to stop the ‘no snitching’ code. Just tell someone.”

