Calif. officer who killed Black man in March faces charges over 2018 shooting

"Officer Hall used unreasonable and unnecessary force," said Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton

A 2018 slow traffic pursuit in Danville, California turned fatal when prosecutors say a police officer unjustifiably shot a man nine times. Over two years later, former deputy Andrew Hall is being charged with felony voluntary manslaughter and felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm for the shooting death of 33 year-old Laudemer Arboleda.

“Officer Hall used unreasonable and unnecessary force when he responded to the in-progress traffic pursuit involving Laudemer Arboleda, endangering not only Mr. Arboleda’s life but the lives of his fellow officers and citizens in the immediate area,” Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement on Wednesday.

In early November 2018, Danville police officers responded to a call about Arboleda, a Filipino American man, ringing a resident’s doorbell and lingering around a neighborhood. The officers who were closest to Arboleda initiated a traffic stop, but Arboleda drove away when they approached his vehicle, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.

Arboleda led the officers on a slow chase that lasted roughly ten minutes and he eventually reached an intersection where Hall and another officer were located. Police attempted to block him in but as Arboleda drove slowly past officer Hall’s and another police vehicle, Hall shot at Arboleda nine times with a semi automatic pistol. Hall later testified that he was afraid of being run over by Arboleda, who was unarmed, the LA times reported.

Hall, who had been with the Danville Police Department for seven years, has a warrant out for his arrest and his bail is set for $220,000. Now, others are waiting for more charges for another killing by the same officer.

.@ContraCostaDA charges Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall w/ voluntary manslaughter & assault in 2018 shooting death of Laudemer Arboleda. Hall also shot & killed Tyrell Wilson last month. Mayor wants transparency. Family attorney says delay in prosecution “hurtful.” @KCBSRadio pic.twitter.com/NFsC8DdRki — Carrie Hodousek (@CarrieHodousek) April 21, 2021

This March, Hall shot a Black man, 32 year-old Tyrell Wilson, who was homeless and had a history of mental illness. After receiving a call about a man throwing objects onto the Interstate Highway 680, Hall approached Wilson and ordered him to “come here”. Newly released body camera footage shows the brief encounter in which Wilson says “don’t touch me” and pulls out a knife. Hall tells Wilson to drop the knife and fires seconds afterwards.

Wilson later died at a hospital six days after the shooting.

“The delay in prosecuting Hall is particularly hurtful because Hall recently shot and killed a homeless man, Tyrell Wilson, under very questionable circumstances.” Civil rights attorney John Burris, CNN reported. Burris is representing both Arboleda’s and Wilson’s families. Wilson’s parents are pursuing charges.

“He waited until Tyrell turned around and said, ‘What do you want? Why are you following me?’ And that’s when he shot him in the face,” Wilson’s father, Marvin Wilson told KPIX.

“I don’t know how this is going to stop. But something needs to be done so we don’t keep killing our Black and brown men,” said Wilson’s mother, Diane Wilson.

