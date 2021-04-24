Kehlani comes out: “I finally know I’m a lesbian”

The singer made the announcement in a now-deleted TikTok video

R&B singer Kehlani, who for years has identified as a queer, announced that she identifies as a lesbian.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, the Oakland native shared with her followers that she’s ready to publicly identify as a lesbian rather than queer, saying, “I finally know I’m a lesbian. Well, it’s true. I am gay, gay, gay.”

Kehlani officially comes out as a lesbian in new TikTok. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/P1R8KJK34c — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 22, 2021

“I’m just going to f—— say it because everyone’s going keep bringing it up to me. You know the video where I’m on live and my homegirl’s on live and there’s like f–ing 30 people on the live and they’re like, ‘Kehlani, what’s new?’ And I’m like, ‘I finally know I’m a lesbian,” she said in the one-minute video.

The “F&MU” singer joked about coming out to her friends and family. “We know. Duh,” the singer said of their reaction. She hilariously expressed her disappointment, saying, “I just feel like, ‘No.’ Like, I want you to fall on the floor and be like, ‘Congratulations we had no idea!'”

“Damn. Everyone’s just like, ‘Duh. You’re the only one who didn’t f—— know. The f—— closet was glass. I guess I just wanted y’all to know that everyone knew but me,” she continued.

Kehlani attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Warner Music)

Kehlani, who shares a two-year-old daughter Adeya with musician Javaughn Young-White, was previously romantically linked to rapper YG in 2019.

In a recent interview with Advocate, Kehlani opened up about her sexuality.

“I didn’t even really have to come out in my private life. I don’t walk down the street and people look at me and go, ‘Oh, I bet she’s queer. Or I bet that she’s into women’ or anything like that because of the way I present,” she told the outlet.

“That’s all privilege and I think that there are quite a few artists who were truly at the forefront but weren’t able to make the strides that I was able to make being 100 percent myself because of the way they present and the biases and the phobias of the American public and the world,” said Kehlani.

On Saturday, the singer celebrated her 26th birthday, tweeting, “26 today. Grateful for another year, grateful for those who have loved me so so so so much and all of you who support me unconditionally. Feeling the feels today!”

