Chadwick Boseman’s brother says family isn’t upset about Oscars snub: report

Some critics are saying the snub is another example of Hollywood’s issue with diversity but Boseman’s brother thinks differently

Loading the player...

Fans and celebrities are expressing their disappointment due to the late Chadwick Boseman not receiving an Oscar for his last performance but his family feels differently.

Boseman was up to receive an Academy Award in the Best Actor category for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Some critics are saying the snub is another example of Hollywood’s issue with diversity but Boseman’s brother thinks differently.

Chadwick Boseman attends Premiere Of Netflix’s “The Black Godfather” at Paramount Theater on the Paramount Studios lot on June 03, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Read More: Oscars 2021: 7 memorable moments you might have missed

Derrick Boseman, brother of the late actor, told TMZ that his family was not upset and that all the actors who were nominated are talented and deserve the award. Chadwick passed away last August at the age of 43 after he battled privately with colon cancer.

Sir Anthony Hopkins took home the award for his portrayal in The Father, a film about a man fighting dementia.

The actor gave Chadwick a shoutout as he accepted his award.

“And I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early…and again, thank you all very much,” he said, per theGrio. “I really did not expect this. So I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you.”

Read More: Tyler Perry wows with Oscars humanitarian award speech

Derrick said that Hopkins would have shouted out his brother if he had won. “I”m sure [Anthony] would if Chad won.”

He added that his brother “always described them to me as a campaign,” and that the award would have been a nice achievement but it wasn’t an obsession. But most do not share his sentiments as per theGrio, Black Twitter was furious Boseman didn’t take home the award.

Boseman was heavily favored to be the first Black actor to posthumously win Sunday night’s last Academy Award for his stellar final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. However, film fans on social media were stunned and disappointed when Boseman lost the Best Actor Oscar to the screen legend Hopkins.

“The immediate disappointment expressed on social media was summed up, in part, by LaToya Morgan, a television writer, who tweeted: “For those keeping score, people aren’t mad that Chadwick lost. It’s the way it played out.”

“The build up… the let down,” Morgan added. “Chaos achievement: unlocked.”

New York Times contributor Kyle Buchanan echoed her sentiments. “They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending,” he tweeted, “and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn’t show up.”

Another Twitter user opined, “A dying man gives the performance of a lifetime… The last performance of his lifetime… Leaves it all up there… and you don’t give him the trophy?!”

Boseman’s Ma Rainey Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis also lost last night and did not win the coveted statue for Best Actress.

One thing about Viola Davis is that she's going to outact your fave from the carpet to the screen 👏🏾 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SmTUba2qMZ — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) April 25, 2021

Davis was dressed in a stunning white gown by Alexander McQueen. A clip of her and husband Julius Tennon on the red carpet pretending to take a shot is going viral, with Blk Girl Culture writing, “One thing about Viola Davis is that she’s going to outact your fave from the carpet to the screen.”

Additional reporting by Biba Adams and Jared Alexander

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

