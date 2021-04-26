Kanye West’s Yeezy DMX tribute shirt raises $1 million for family

The shirt designed in honor of DMX sold out within 24 hours



A special shirt designed by the luxury fashion house Balenciaga and commissioned by Kanye West’s Yeezy apparel label has raised $1 million for the family of the late Earl “DMX” Simmons.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that the $200 shirts sold out within 24 hours over the weekend. The net profits from the shirts, which feature the likeness of the rap artist and text that says “In Loving Memory,” will be given to Simmons’ family. The shirt was also promoted on Simmons’ Instagram account on Saturday.

‘Balenciaga has been asked by Yeezy to design a T-shirt in tribute to the late artist Earl Simmons, aka DMX. A tribute to the artist and his fans with net proceeds benefiting Simmons’s family,’ the post read.

Rapper DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center in June 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Since his passing on April 9th following a heart attack, the renowned artist who had just turned 50 in December 2020 has been mourned by fans, famous and non-famous alike, online and in the streets.

This past weekend, fans all over the world tuned into the live-streamed memorial services for Simmons. The first one took place on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Thousands of people also gathered outside of the center in honor of Simmons.

West, who was present at the “Celebration of Life” service, worked with artist and designer Akeem Smith on the striking half pyramid and inverted pyramid stage set-up, which showcased a montage of family photos and videos of Simmons. West’s Sunday Service Choir also performed numerous songs at the ceremony.

Kanye West and “Sunday Service” choir performing at DMX’s funeral Photo: YouTube screenshot

The actual funeral service was held in Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center and was broadcasted the next day on BET and YouTube.

West was among other hip hop fixtures who paid their respects to Simmons on and off stage, including ASAP Ferg, Beyonce, Busta Rhymes, Drag-On, Eve, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Jay-Z, Nas, Rowdy Rebel, Styles P, and Swizz Beatz, Vulture reports.

Read More: DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancée embrace at funeral: ‘I love you’

Swizz Beatz, who along with the late Simmons is part of the Ruff Ryders label family, sought out West’s participation in the memorial service according to REVOLT. He even helped promote the tribute shirt on social media.

Swizz Beatz has been vocal about Simmon’s impact on his own life and the importance of showing up for loved ones while they are here. On Monday, he posted in gratitude to those who participated in Simmons’ memorial services.

Read More: Swizz Beatz calls out fair-weather friends, fans at DMX memorial

“Thank you @barclayscenter for letting us use your amazing home. Thank you Kanye & Sunday Service. Also thank you to everyone that gave your time to do it Big for my brother…” said the lauded record producer.

