Lauren London says sons inspired her to get back to acting after death of Nipsey

London said her friend, Michael B. Jordan, reached out to her and invited her to appear in his new film, "Without Remorse."

Actress Lauren London said her two sons motivated her to return to work after the 2019 death of her partner, rapper Nipsey Hussle.

London, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, said her friend, star actor-producer Michael B. Jordan, reached out to her and invited her to appear in his new film, Without Remorse.

Lauren London poses in the press room at last January’s 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at The Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“He was like, ‘Look, I’m unsure if this is what you want to do, but I have to follow my intuition,'” she said Jordan told her in their conversation. “‘I have to ask you if can you just read the script.'”

London, 36, told ET‘s Nischelle Turner she thought about her children and said, “We can’t stop, you know? We do have a purpose, all of us, and it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball because I curled up in a ball for a long time.”

She said her eldest son, Kameron Carter, was especially motivating. At 11 years old, her child with former fiance Lil Wayne is more “aware.”

“But we will continue moving on as we had to,” London said, “as he would want us to.”

Hussle — born Ermias Joseph Asghedom — was shot and killed March 31, 2019 outside of his Marathon Clothing Company store in Los Angeles. The couple has a four-year-old son together, Kross Ermias Asghedom.

London recently honored Hussle on the second anniversary of his passing, writing on Instagram: “2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey.”

“In Honor of His life and demonstration … May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond,” she continued. “Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally.”

Without Remorse will debut on Amazon Prime on April 30.

