White Virginia woman tells Black neighbor ‘you’re not the right color’ in dispute

Laquetta Good says she and her children have been harassed for months. "I feel like a prisoner in my home," she claims.

A white woman in Virginia was fired from her job at a food bank after a dispute with her Black neighbor in which she told her: “You are not the right color, honey.”

Laquetta Good told DailyMail.com that she and her two children have been harassed for months. “I feel like a prisoner in my home,” Good said. “She has called me many names before but to hear her being racist, that really shocked me.”

The unidentified Virginia woman above was fired from her job at a food bank after telling her Black neighbor, “You are not the right color, honey.” (Facebook)

Good shared video of the confrontation on her Facebook page, where it quickly went viral. The white woman, who has not been identified, was an employee at Chesterfield Food Bank, which released a statement noting that she no longer works for their organization.

“We want to thank everyone for reaching out to us in regards to the video and story that was posted this morning regarding a confrontation between an individual and one of our employees in their neighborhood,” the statement read. “We, here at the CFB, are broken-hearted to view this conduct as it goes directly against our values and beliefs. We are honored to serve everyone in need with dignity & integrity. In response to this situation, we have terminated this employee. We remain committed to creating and providing a positive, uplifting, and encouraging environment for our staff, volunteers, and clients.”

In the video, Good is heard responding to the woman saying, “I’m a (n-word)?” To which she responds, “Yes, you are!”

The Progress-Index, a local newspaper, wrote that the video of the altercation was posted on a private group page of the neighborhood, Colonial Heights, which is 20 miles south of Richmond.

In another Facebook post, Good wrote, “Let’s rewind back to the beginning when she called the police to search my house for drugs because her words were I couldn’t afford my house, I never leave the house so I had to sell drugs because I’m black and had a Porsche. Yes the POLICE SURE DID SEARCH MY HOUSE FOR DRUGS SMH. No drugs were found I work from home!! This has been going on for MONTHS.”

In other posts, she notes that their children don’t get along.

“You should be able to feel comfortable in your own home,” Good says. “This is not acceptable. We still have a long way to go as a society for equality.”

