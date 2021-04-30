Josh Duggar, former reality TV star who molested sisters, arrested by feds

Duggar was held at the Washington County jail after being arrested in the afternoon by U.S. marshals

Loading the player...

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was jailed in northwest Arkansas on Thursday after his arrest by federal authorities. It was unclear what charges he may face.

Duggar was held at the Washington County jail after being arrested in the afternoon by U.S. marshals, according to the jail website. The Marshals Service referred questions to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, which declined to comment.

Duggar, 33, starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar also apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife that same year. He said at the time that he had been “the biggest hypocrite ever.”

Read More: Ohio man arrested after calling Black motorist n-word: ‘I’m a racist motherf**ker’

This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, Thursday, April 29, 2021 by federal authorities, but it’s unclear what charges he may face. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP)

Read More: LA woman arrested for keeping $1.2 million accidentally deposited into her account

“While espousing faith and family values, and I became unfaithful to my wife. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him,” his 2015 statement read.

“I brought hurt and a reproach to my family, close friends and the fans of our show with my actions that happened when I was 14-15 years old, and now I have re-broken their trust. The last few years, while publicly stating I was fighting against immorality in our country, I was hiding my own personal failings.”

He concluded, “As I am learning the hard way, we have the freedom to choose to our actions, but we do not get to choose our consequences. I deeply regret all hurt I have caused so many by being such a bad example. I humbly ask for your forgiveness. Please pray for my precious wife Anna and our family during this time.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

