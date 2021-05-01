‘The Wire’ actor Chris Clanton released from hospital after being shot

Clanton was hospitalized after being shot in the ear Thursday, Baltimore police say

Loading the player...

Chris Clanton is recovering after the actor was shot and hospitalized in Baltimore on Thursday, according to city police.

Clanton, best known for his role in the HBO series The Wire, was treated and discharged after being shot in the ear around 7 p.m. that day, as reported by TMZ.

Details of what led to the shooting and whether Clanton was an intended target are unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Legal team for Baltimore’s Marilyn Mosby, husband call federal investigation a ‘witch hunt’

The Wire, a crime drama that first aired in 2002, is set in Baltimore. Clanton, 35, had a reoccurring role in show portraying Savino Bratton, an enforcer for a gang of drug traffickers. Clanton’s character appeared in The Wire nine times in the 2002 and 2008 seasons. Six of those episodes were in the first season, according to his IMDB profile.

In addition to his time on The Wire, Clanton also appeared in the horror film The Human Centipede III and played the titular character in 2009 independent film Torn. He has appeared in numerous other projects set in Baltimore. In 2010, he was in the film King of Baltimore. He is listed as star, executive producer, writer and director of the 2016 Baltimore-based series The Unrest: Web.

Chris Clanton

Fatefully, Clanton’s first acting gig came with HBO at age 12. He appeared in the mini-series, The Corner, also set in Baltimore.

In 2014, Clanton became the founder of boutique production company Hunted FOXX Entertainment, according to his LinkedIn. Hunted FOXX focuses on indie films, promos and branded content, including the Clanton-directed project, Sleeping With Fate. The company is currently based in Los Angeles.

Clanton has previously been a victim of a violent attack. While at a party in Maryland in 2008, he was stabbed in the chest and buttocks, as reported by The Daily Mail. He received treatment at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

READ MORE: Baltimore to end nonviolent criminal prosecutions

Baltimore’s Metro Crime Stoppers have called for the public to relay any information regarding Clanton’s shooting to their tip line.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

