Shaqir O'Neal, youngest son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, shares decision to attend Texas Southern University.

Trailing the giant footsteps of his father Shaquille O’Neal, 3-star high school shooting guard Shaqir O’Neal revealed he too will join Texas Southern University‘s top ranking basketball team via Instagram on Friday, according to ESPN.

As he expressed in an interview with Overtime, O’Neal’s goal is to “change the narrative” of nationally ranked high school ball players who choose historically Black colleges and universities, part of the NCAA‘s Division II, over Division I alternatives.

Another one of his ambitions is, of course, to be drafted into the NBA.

Shaqir O’Neal, son of former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, shoots baskets after the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

“You can expect a lot of buckets,” he said in the interview. “I’m trying to get to the league.”

The Texas Southern Tigers, statistically the best team in the Southwestern Atlantic Conference for the past decade, are led by Johnny Jones, who was assistant coach to head coach Dale Brown during Shaq’s college hoops career at Louisiana State University, as reported by CBS Sports.

Jones was previously head coach at Louisiana State University, where O’Neal’s older brother, Shareef, will enter his junior basketball season this fall.

