Older brother kills two younger brothers after Ramadan service, officials say

Those close to the brothers say they were good boys who cherished their Islamic faith

After an evening honoring their religious faith, two brothers were fatally shot by their older brother, authorities say.

Abdulwahid,16, and Abdirahman Abdulaziz, 14, were both shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night after a Ramadan service, per KSHB News.

Abdulwahid and Abdirahman Abdulaziz (41 Action News/Youtube)

The brothers were shot at 8th and Olive outside of their home around 11:30 p.m. They had just returned from the Somali Center of Kansas City where they both led prayers that evening.

Their bodies were discovered near the apartment building where they lived and they were pronounced dead at the scene, per PEOPLE.

“Two young lives were taken last night as two teens were shot returning home from Ramadan services at their mosque in Historic Northeast KC,” read a tweet from the police department.

Two young lives were taken last night as two teens were shot returning home from Ramadan services at their mosque in Historic Northeast KC. It appears to be domestic violence-related. As members of the mosque learned of the tragedy, they came out and mourned. (1/2) — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 1, 2021

Officers suspect their brother, Hanad A. Abdiaziz, 25, who was fatally shot by police on Saturday.

A little after 6pm this evening, @kcpolice located a homicide suspect near Missouri Ave @ Maple Blvd. Officers attempted to make contact w/ the suspect, but the suspect presented a short barreled rifle. An officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect. (1/2)cont… pic.twitter.com/oqbcEL4rAC — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 2, 2021

The motive for the shooting has not been released, but before the suspect was killed, a relative who asked to remain anonymous said Abdiaziz was a danger to the family and had made threats in the past..

“Officers attempted to make contact [with] the suspect, but the suspect presented a short-barreled rifle,” read a Kansas City police Twitter post. “An officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect. Officers immediately performed life-saving measures. Suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The police encounter was near East Missouri Ave. and Maple Blvd. just before 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

“I can’t believe what happened exactly,” Ayman Hassan, who taught both teens, told KSHB News.

He said the brothers were good boys who cherished Islam.

“Memorizing the whole Quran, knowledgeable, well versed of Islam. They were amazing, we have had no complaints from them, they were not like trouble makers or something like this,” said Hassan.

The teen’s teacher says during a prayer before the crime, they referenced verses in the Quran that now seem to have an eerie significance.

“They recited Quran verses related to what happened to them about oppression and about how to avoid transgression, how to avoid hurting people, murder is prohibited.”

Hassan says he is shocked and struggled to rationalize the murders.

“I don’t know any reason, excuse or justification to what happened.”

Loved ones are coming together to help the family in the wake of the tragedy.

“I want to help their Aunt and family with funeral funds and any other needs. They are both orphans and deserve more help. The Aunt wants to get all of the kids who survived out of Kansas City to try and get the burden of these deaths off their mind all day,” reads a GoFundMe for the brothers created by one of their friends.

“Even though that will be hard, moving to another country could help them grief better and feel safer. We want to raise even more money now so they can not only pay for the funeral but to leave and find a safer home. Please donate what you can. Anything helps. May Allah grant them the highest jannah. Ameen. Please donate what you can. Thank you.”

Donations to the family have already surpassed the initial $50,000 goal.

