Police searching for missing NY college student Saniyya Dennis

Saniyya Dennis' cell phone was last traced at Niagara Falls State Park near Goat Island

Authorities and volunteer search teams are still franticly searching for 19-year-old Saniyya Dennis.

The Buffalo State College sophomore was last seen leaving her dorm room on April 24th, but no one has heard from or seen her since. Authorities are still investigating her disappearance and urging the public to help, per NBC News.

“University Police is working with police agencies at the local, state, and federal level. Agencies involved in the search for Sanniya include the New York State Police, NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services Clearinghouse, NYS Park Police, City of Buffalo Police, City of Niagara Falls Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Erie Crime Analysis Center, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) Police, Niagara Regional Police, Amtrak Police, and the United States Secret Service,” per a statement by University police.

“I understand the desire for new details about this case is high, but to ensure the integrity of this multi-agency investigation, we are limited in our ability to share further information at this time,” the statement added. “We ask that the public continue to support Sanniya’s family and our efforts to locate her.”

Saniyya Dennis Image: Dennis Family/NBC News

The Bronx native’s cell phone was last traced at Niagara Falls State Park near Goat Island. Volunteers conducted a massive search over the weekend.

“We combed the whole park, even places where she was nowhere near, putting up flyers,” said the girl’s father Calvin Byrd per WGRZ. “The dogs came out yesterday, and today they had the helicopter for the search.”

“It’s day five or six of the search for my daughter, Saniyya Dennis. We’re not going to give up,” Byrd said. “I appreciate anybody that has been reaching out, wanting to help. And like I said, if you’ve got any tips you know, please reach out. It can be anonymous, please be respectful, please be real, be respectful.”

He also took to his social media to plea for help from the public.

“My daughter Saniyya is missing out of Buffalo State College …. anyone with any helpful info hit my dm , any other matters respectfully don’t contact me!, $10,000 for any info that connect,” captioned the post alongside an image of his daughter.

The college student was last seen leaving her dorm room before midnight and there is a video of her at the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority’s bus terminal downtown. The video has not been made public.

The family met with the city’s mayor, Byron Brown, who said that city of Buffalo is doing all it can to find the teen.

“It was a good meeting with the parents, but obviously they are deeply concerned with the whereabouts of their daughter, and the parents are here in town from New York City to do every single thing that they can to aid in the investigation,” according to WIVB News.

The young girl stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Buffalo State’s University Police Department at (716) 878-6333 or police@buffalostate.edu. Information can additionally be shared through the University Police anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166. You can also call the NYS Missing Person’s Clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543. There is a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to Saniyya.

