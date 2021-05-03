Texas girl, 4, mauled to death by family’s pet dog

"She was a bright, beautiful and inspiring person."

Loading the player...

The family of a 4-year-old Texas girl has been left heartbroken after the child was mauled to death by a dog on Friday.

Elayah Brown was reportedly attacked by the “family dog” in the backyard of her Fort Worth-area home. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, she suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where she later died. Fort Worth Animal Care and Control reportedly took custody of the mixed-breed pit bull and the dog was euthanized on Saturday.

Read More: Bodycam footage of police dog mauling Black man released

“At that point, Fort Worth Animal Care & Control owns the dog. An evaluation was done of the dog based on behavior and history,” said Diane Covey, a spokesperson for the City of Fort Worth. “Based on the history of the dog causing a vicious attack, the best decision to make on behalf of the family, the dog, and the community was to humanely euthanize the dog.”

I don’t do this but my family had a tragedy occur yesterday and really need some help and support. Anything helps 🙏🏾 https://t.co/uFWuZuTbYq — IG: @JudoDaRealest (@JudoDaRealest) May 2, 2021

Police say no charges are expected to be filed over the child’s death.

“Anytime there is a loss of life, it’s a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all first responders that responded to this call,” Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said in a statement, according to WBNS-TV.

The girl’s uncle, Reginald Arberry, has created a GoFundMe page to pay for the funeral costs.

“Elayah was a wonderful daughter, niece, granddaughter, and cousin who touched the lives of those around her. She was a bright, beautiful and inspiring person,” Arberry wrote.

“Elayah was 4 years old when her life was unfortunately cut short from an attack by dogs,” he added.

“We are all devastated by Elayah’s loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Elayah the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes,” Arberry continued. “I am currently asking for donations to help cover the cost of Elayah’s funeral. We need to raise the funds by a date to be later determined in order to be able to afford the funeral service.”

Read More: Dog trainer Jas Leverette headlines Netflix show ‘Canine Intervention’

The GoFundMe was set up on Saturday and has already raised more than $16,000. The family has exceeded the initial goal of $8,500.

In related news, a Nebraska woman was taken to the Medical Center with serious injuries after two pit bull-type dogs attacked her, her husband and their dogs.

According to the Omaha-World Herald, the attack took place in the Benson area near 65th and Evans Streets at about 6:45 p.m. on May 2. The dogs reportedly went after the women and the poodle first. The husband was able to grab the poodle and run, and the dogs charged after him and attacked.

The unidentified woman suffered six bites on her face and hands, and her boyfriend had to be treated for three bites on his arm, according to the report. Their dog had to undergo surgery on one of its legs.

The pit bulls weren’t wearing collars, and the gate to their fenced yard was open at the time of the attack, according to the report.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

