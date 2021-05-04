Apple docuseries to follow Howard U. basketball star Makur Maker

Maker, 20, a 6"11 South Sudanese-Australian hoops star said he chose Howard University because he wanted to "change the culture"

A docuseries about the life of basketball star Makur Maker is on the way.

It was recently announced that Big Man on Campus, was ordered by Apple TV+ and will follow Maker as he navigates his freshman year of college during the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a press release from Apple TV+, the show’s focus is outlined:

Big Man on Campus is the story of a historic moment in America told through the lens of a young athlete with the power to create change. In 2020, a year marked by social unrest, basketball sensation, NBA prospect and top NCAA recruit, Makur Maker, made the groundbreaking decision to play college basketball for Howard University in support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities rather than join one of the many top-tier programs offering him a full ride.”

“Balancing extraordinary pressures both on and off the court, and with the eyes of the nation focused on his every move, Maker’s journey – from fleeing war-torn South Sudan as a child through to the movement he has sparked today – has put a face on the socio-political complexities of America during this unprecedented time.”

Maker, 20, from South Sudan by way of Australia, stands at 6’11 and said he chose Howard the historically Black university because he wanted to change the culture.

Makur Make Image: director/producer Seth Gordon

“It never crossed my mind that this news, which I tweeted out last Friday, would be so shocking. I was surprised that the news hit so hard. I’ve gotten nothing but love from everywhere, and I feel like the entire world is behind my decision and the support has been great, he wrote in a column last July for The Undefeated.

He adds that his coach at the time suggested he think about Howard. He said learning about the famous alumni of the HBCU also motivated his decision. His two favorite actors, Anthony Anderson and Chadwick Boseman, both went to Howard. (Boseman graduated, Anderson says he’s still making progress to finish his degree.)

“The reason behind my decision? I dare to be different, and I always consider myself to be a leader,” Maker wrote. “I want to change the current culture and climate that has kept five-star athletes like myself from viewing HBCUs as a viable choice.

I have no idea why it’s been over 40 years that not even one five-star basketball player in the United States has decided to play basketball at an HBCU. But I do know that in this Black Lives Matter movement that’s empowered and assembled many different people across the country and the world, that it won’t be another 40 years until it happens again.”

Unfortunately, Maker’s Howard hoop dreams didn’t quite turn out as expected, so it will be interesting to see how the documentary covers it.

The project will be executive produced by Seth Gordon, the director known for Undefeated, a documentary about the Manassas Tigers football team in Memphis, Tennessee, which won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2012.

Exhibit A, Boardwalk Pictures and Sony Pictures Television will produce the series.

The athlete also shared his excitement about the project on social media.

He tweeted: “Can’t wait till the world sees this! #MakerMob.”

