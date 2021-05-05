Jaleel White says he was ‘not welcomed at all’ to ‘Family Matters’ cast

In the interview set to air on Sunday, White opens up about his past on the show and also remembers his late co-star, Michelle Thomas

In a recent interview, Jaleel White revealed he was “not welcomed at all” to the cast of the hit 90s sitcom, Family Matters.

Steve Urkel is one of the most iconic sitcom characters of all time and White’s turn as the classic “geek” character proved so popular that it technically saved the show from cancellation as it struggled with ratings.

In a recent interview, however, White is digging deep into his past on the sitcom, revealing that while he clearly became the star of the show, the cast did not necessarily welcome the young actor with open arms.

Actor Jaleel White attends the Paper Magazine 2011 Nightlife awards at Hiro Ballroom at The Maritime Hotel on September 27, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

White is set to appear on an episode of TV One’s Uncensored, in which he goes all in on the history of his iconic role and time on Family Matters.

In a preview, White explains, “I was not welcomed to the cast at all. They know what it was…I didn’t think anything of it being cast to be on Family Matters, because it was supposed to be a guest spot, one and done.”

Jaleel White quickly stole the show as everyone’s favorite nerd on the classic sitcom Family Matters. He turned what was meant to be one guest appearance into an iconic starring role. An all-new episode of UNCENSORED airs Sunday at 10/9C. pic.twitter.com/QAp7sy8zNc — TV One (@tvonetv) May 3, 2021

Later in the clip, White also breaks down how he reacted to his characters of Steve Urkel and also the famous alter ego, Stefan Urquelle.

He shares in the preview, “I was as caught off guard by the phenomenon of Stefan as anyone…all of America thought I was this way.”

Later, the actor opens up about his late co-star Michelle Thomas, who passed away in 1998 of stomach cancer at the age of 30. She played his girlfriend on the show.

He says in the clip, “Michelle Thomas became a very special person…I literally cannot say her name or I’ll cry,” he said while holding back tears.

The Family Matters cast came together in 2017 for an official reunion with Entertainment Weekly. At the time, White acknowledged Thomas’ absence from the photoshoot on Instagram, calling her a “little ray of sunshine.” He shared in the caption: “No reunion would be complete without me acknowledging our beloved Michelle Thomas 🙏🏽 This little ray of sunshine gave me some of the best physical comedy moments I’ll ever play on screen. Michelle’s smile never failed to brighten your day and I will forever miss my bubbly Myra Monkhouse #RIP😔1968-1998 ❤️ I love you, Michelle #prayersup🙏🏽.”

Jaleel White’s episode of Uncensored will air this Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on TV One.

