Kandi Burruss claps back after Wanya Morris says music career is ‘dormant’

The singer/songwriter shared a video showing off the 2020 ASCAP Pop Music Award she received

Kandi Burruss appears to have clapped back at Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men after he called her music career “dormant.”

Burruss, who has written big hits for artists including TLC and Destiny’s Child, took to social media on May 3 with a new video showing off the 2020 ASCAP Pop Music Award she received for Ariana Grande’s hit song “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” Burruss explained that the award is not new, she’s just now getting around to hanging it up on the wall.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was awarded the plague for a writing credit on Grande’s single because it sampled a song that Burruss wrote for NSYNC titled “Makes Me Ill” on the group’s 2000 album “No Strings Attached,” Atlanta Black Star reports. She uploaded footage of the award after Morris implied that Burruss’ music hasn’t been poppin’ since the 2000s. His diss was in response to The Xscape singer claiming Boyz II Men “disrespected’ her during a recording session back in the day.

As theGRIO previously reported, during her years as a songwriter, Burruss worked with the platinum-selling Boyz II Men, but the experience ended on a sour note when they clashed over her credit on a song. Per Madame Noire, while on an Instagram Live this week, the singer-songwriter spoke to legendary musician Eddie Levert and his daughter about who was the most difficult person she’s worked with, Burruss referenced the Grammy-winning group.

“We fell out after that. It was an issue. I don’t think I’ve ever been disrespected like that before in a studio in my life,” she explained. “It was crazy, really. But at the end of the day that was a long time ago. Clearly, you know, we’ve moved past that or whatever.”

Following that revelation, Morris shared his side of the story while noting that there is no love lost between him and Burress. He stated, “I think that she’s [Kandi] a cool person. I think that when I watch her on TV or whatnot I think that she has very valid things to say. I think she keeps things on a level when it comes to her personality. I have nothing bad to say about Kandi.”

Morris added, “It’s just we work differently. … I didn’t know that we were the worst to work with, but I mean after TLC and Boyz II Men and a couple of other people she hasn’t worked since, right, music-wise. She’s just been doing like reunions with Xscape. I mean she’s doing TV which is awesome but I haven’t heard a song that I was like, ‘Yo, go, Kandi,’ like I did when she was doing the records for TLC and those other records. It’s been a dormant season and it’s a dormant season for a lot of artists for that time because music is changing, that’s just what it is.”

The song that was most likely the point of contention is “Beautiful Women” — the only one in Burruss’ discography that she is listed as a co-writer with Boyz II Men. It was on their 2000 album Nathan Michael Shawn Wanya, which only went gold in the United States.

Morris said that Burruss, who wrote the song’s hook along with producer Kevin ‘She’kspere’ Briggs, became harder to work with after the group “made a little bit of a stink,” as he described it.

theGRIO’s Tonya Pendleton contributed to thsi report.

