‘Sex and the City’ revival to add 3 women of color to lead cast

It looks like HBO’s upcoming Sex and the City revival is getting a major cast shakeup. According to recent reports, the new season of the hit series is set to add three women of color to the cast, diversifying the look of a show that for years has been made up of an all-white cast.

Announced early this year, HBO Max has ordered an official revival of one of their landmark series, Sex and the City. Famously starring Sarah Jessica Parker, the show followed Carrie Bradshaw, a writer, and her three best friends as they navigated life and love in New York City.

While the show has maintained a large and dedicated fanbase, recent conversations surrounding the series have highlighted its blatant lack of diversity. According to recent reports, the upcoming revival is set to tackle this issue head-on by changing up the cast in a significant way.

Per recent reports, the three new women of color characters will be “full-fledged series regulars,” with the writers expanding the core group of the women’s friendship circle. There is certainly room for these new characters as original cast member Kim Cattrall, who played the fan-favorite character Samantha, will not be returning to the series.

HBO Max’s chief content officer Casey Bloys has spoken out about Cattrall’s absence and how they plan on addressing it in the series.

Bloys revealed to TVLine, “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life…[EP Sarah Jessica Parker and show-runner Michael Patrick King] are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

The Sex and the City revival also announced its writing team in February, which features a diverse group of women working on the series. Joining writers from the original series (Michael Patrick King, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky) are some writing heavyweights, like author and comedian Samantha Irby, Keli Goff of The CW’s Black Lightning, and Rachna Fruchbom of Fresh Off the Boat.

