Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will reportedly not seek reelection

Bottoms announced the stunning decision Thursday night during a private phone call with staff and supporters, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will not seek reelection for office after one term in office. Bottoms announced the stunning decision Thursday night during a private phone call with staff, supporters and friends, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a press conference on March 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested after a series of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead on Tuesday night, including six Asian women. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Bottoms will address the public Friday morning at City Hall, however, the mayor’s office has not confirmed if she is expected to make the announcement during that time.

Mayor Bottoms, 51, has become a popular national figure over the years and was even in the running to be President Joe Biden‘s vice president before he ultimately selected now-Vice President Kamala Harris.

News of the Atlanta politician’s decision to not run for a second term likely comes as a surprise to many considering she turned down the chance to serve in Biden’s Cabinet and announced her bid for reelection. In March, Bottoms held a fundraiser for her campaign with President Biden and raised over $500,000.

Though Bottoms faced challengers for her office, including City Council President Felicia Moore, many in Atlanta considered the mayor to be in a strong position to win given her national profile, notes the AJC.

“I don’t think anybody can beat Keisha,” said former Mayor Andrew Young.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Bottoms did, however, face criticisms for her leadership due to the city’s rise in violent crimes during the pandemic.

“People are entitled to their opinions, but don’t ever question whether or not I care,” she said at a recent press conference on crime. “My love for this city is deeper than probably many others standing here because my family goes back 100 years in the city. So whether I am mayor of this city or not, I will do everything that I can possibly do to keep our communities safe.”

Bottoms stepping away from the mayor’s office creates a wide-open door for candidates, including former Mayor Kasim Reed, who is rumored to be interested in another run, and Antonio Brown, who became the city council’s first openly LGBTQ member.

It’s not clear what Mayor Bottoms’s plans are after leaving office, although her decision will likely spark speculations about her joining the Biden administration.

Bottoms was an early supporter of Biden as a presidential candidate, endorsing the former vice president in June of 2019.

In an interview with Jonathan Capehart in August, she talked about throwing her support behind Biden: “We know Joe, and Joe knows us. He’s known working people all his life. He’s a blue-collar guy that never forgot where he came from. He knows the importance of a job is more than just wages. It’s about dignity, and it’s about respect, and Joe actually understands that.”

In November, Bottoms tweeted a clip from a February interview in which she quoted Outkast rapper and iconic Atlantan Andre 3000. “You know, there’s a great line from Andre 3000,” she noted, “and it’s ‘The South has something to say.’”

She shared the quote in reference to Georgia’s phenomenal flip from red to blue during the 2020 presidential election.

theGrio’s Biba Adams contributed to this report.

