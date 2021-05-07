Chris Brown’s birthday party shut down by LAPD due to large crowd

LAPD wouldn't say how many people were there for his 32nd birthday but said between 300 and 500 cars parked nearby.

A big birthday party for singer Chris Brown was broken up by police after they responded to reports of a noise complaint and ultimately dispersed a large crowd.

The Los Angeles Police Department declined to state how many people were at Brown’s home for his 32nd birthday party but estimated that between 300 and 500 cars were parked nearby.

A huge house party in Tarzana, California at the home of R&B singer Chris Brown was dispersed by Los Angeles police early Thursday morning. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The singer lives in a mansion in Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley. No one was arrested as the party was broken up.

Brown shared a short video on his Instagram page with the caption that read “Mission passed.” He also shared an Instastory of what appeared to be the inside of the soiree, with hundreds of people partying under a tent.

Reports note that Los Angeles Police have been called to Brown’s mansion often for noise complaints. In 2016, he was involved in a standoff with police at the residence before being arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. In 2019, police responded after he advertised a yard sale at his home, drawing massive crowds.

Brown was recently named as the defendant in a lawsuit by his former housekeeper, Patricia Avila, who is claiming “severe emotional distress” after her sister, Maria, was bitten by a dog on the property.

Maria reportedly stayed in the hospital for several days and has had two major surgeries since the dog-bite incident, but she has yet to file her own lawsuit against the singer.

Brown and Canadian singer Tory Lanez recently announced they are collaborating on an album, a project Black Twitter users slammed as the “domestic violence album of the year,” alluding to Brown’s previous arrest for assaulting singer Rihanna and Lanez’s recent arrest for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Brown is a finalist for several Billboard Music Awards this year, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration, Top R&B Song and Top Hot 100 Song.

The awards will be broadcast on May 23.

