SC governor signs into law college athlete compensation bill

The law allows athletes to be paid from outside organizations for autograph sessions, guest appearances, sponsorships and more

Loading the player...

South Carolina’s governor has signed into law a bill that would allow college athletes in the state to make money or other benefits from their names and images.

The law allows athletes to be paid from outside organizations for autograph sessions, guest appearances, sponsorships or other events that use their name, image or likeness.

The proposal does not allow athletes to be directly paid for playing and they can’t use their school’s logos, uniforms or facilities in their endeavors.

Read More: Russell Wilson celebrates sister Anna following NCAA championship win

In this April 19, 2019, file photo, an athlete stands near a NCAA logo during a softball game in Beaumont, Texas. The NCAA just announced it will allow college athletes to earn money without violating amateurism rules.. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)

Read More: NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana

The law does not go into effect until May 2022 to give the NCAA time to create a uniform policy across the country.

But supporters of the proposal said it is a critical backstop in case the NCAA doesn’t act because of some of Clemson and South Carolina’s conference rivals in states like Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas have recently passed similar laws.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill Thursday without holding a ceremony.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

