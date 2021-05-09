Fight at Wendy’s in Miami leads to deadly shooting

A man was killed and a 20-year-old Wendy's employee was treated for his injuries

A fight inside a Wendy’s restaurant in Miami caused injuries to an employee and resulted in a deadly shooting, officials said. The suspected shooter escaped.

A Wendy’s location in Miami (via Google Maps Street View)

The Miami Herald reports that two customers began fighting Saturday, and when an employee of the fast food restaurant tried to intervene, he was punched in the face by one of the men.

Miami-Dade police told the newspaper that the other man pulled out a gun, shot and killed the other customer.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released and police have not given a description of the suspected shooter. The 20-year-old employee was treated for his injuries at the restaurant.

