Gabrielle Union supports ‘Mary Jane’ co-star Lisa Vidal following son’s death

The two actresses worked together on the BET drama series from 2014 to 2019

Loading the player...

On Sunday, Gabrielle Union showed some loving support to her Being Mary Jane co-star Lisa Vidal as she celebrated her first Mother’s Day without her firstborn son, Scott.

Vidal shared an image on Instagram of herself alongside her son, who sadly took his own life last month. Loved ones and fans commented on the Mother’s Day post to show their support, including Union.

“I love you & I ❤️ Scott. We are here for you mama! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.” wrote Union.

The two actresses worked together on the BET drama series from 2014 to 2019. Union starred as Mary Jane Paul, a successful TV news anchor, while Vidal played Kara Lynch, Mary Jane’s executive producer and best friend.

Fellow actress Viola Davis also showed her condolences, writing, “Oh! Lisa! I am so very sorry. My heart, prayers, and love are with you and your family!”

Read More: Gabrielle Union opens up on suicidal ideations in conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress Essence Atkins also stopped by the page to share her condolences.

“Your humility and grace are extraordinary. Keep walking it out in Him and being a witness and living epistle of what 1 Corinthians 13 LOVE is! Scott now watches over your family. His angel wings are as big and beautiful as your heart,” wrote Atkins.

Gabrielle Union and Lisa Vidal during ‘Being Mary Jane’ press event. Photo: BET.com

According to RadarOnline, 28-year-old Scott Cohen passed away from a gunshot wound to the head on April 11.

In the heartfelt post, Vidal wrote:

“My dear friends… my heart is broken, shattered into 1 million pieces…. I’m in catastrophic grief… I’m sharing with you that my beautiful baby boy, my angel, my sweet son is gone… a piece of my heart has been torn away… my beloved Scott Jarred Cohen passed away… Son, in the deepest part of my soul I know that you are resting peacefully with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and that he has you wrapped in his arms.”

Read More: Missing college student Saniyya Dennis appears to have died by suicide

“How I loved you son… so very deeply… how I will always love you… and how I so very much treasured being your mom, the greatest gift of all, the greatest treasure, the greatest honor, the greatest present that God could give us… You will always and forever be in my heart… I hold on to and treasure all our talks, our hugs, our date nights and your glorious infectious smile and laugh. It was an honor to be your mom, thank you son for choosing me and blessing me with your life, love, and gift.”

She concluded the post, writing, “You’re my angel… Rest In Peace my son… I will see you again and we will dance and hug forever… @itsdrummatic ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ to all my beautiful mothers out there, I send you love blessings strength and I honor all of you for doing all the things you do and being all the things you are to all of your loved ones. May God bless you always cover you and protect you and prosper you in Jesus mighty name amen🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 1CORINTHIANS 13 LOVE. #holdthemtight #lovethemeveryday.”

Vidal is also known for her roles on Lifetime’s crime drama series, The Division. The 55-year-old New York City native of Puerto Rican descent is married and has two surviving children.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

