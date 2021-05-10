Laverne Cox to replace Giuliana Rancic as ‘Live from E!’ host

Laverne Cox has been tapped to takeover Giuliana Rancic’s hosting duties on E!’s iconic red carpet show, Live from E!.

Rancic recently announced that she is parting ways with the network after 20 years to pursue new projects with E!’s parent company, NBCUniversal.

“I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long,” Cox said in a statement, per E! Online. “I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!’s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives.”

The four-time Emmy-nominated actress and activist added, “I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey.”

Cox, best known for her performance on Orange Is the New Black, previously co-hosted E!’s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards pre-show special with Nina Parker and Brad Goreski.

“Laverne Cox is a risktaker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Laverne’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”

Cox’s new hosting gig follows Rancic’s announcement that she has inked a development deal with NBCUniversal.

“After 20 fabulous years hosting E!’s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes,” Rancic shared on Instagram. “One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!’s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life.” ⁣⁣⁣

“While we will all miss watching Giuliana bring her iconic interview style, infectious humor and keen sense of fashion to E!’s red carpet, we are excited to announce a development deal across NBCUniversal where she will bring her passion projects to life,” an E! spokesperson said in a statement to Page Six.

In related news, Ryan Seacrest announced in February that he’s exiting E!’s Live From the Red Carpet to “move on to new adventures.”

“E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!’s signature red carpet series,” the network said in a statement to The New York Post. “He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! Family.”

Meanwhile, you can currently catch Laverne Cox hosting The Laverne Cox Show, a podcast for Shondaland Audio and iHeart.

