‘My Wife and Kids’ star Parker McKenna Posey welcomes baby girl

Posey shared the news in a video post on Instagram, where the former child actress spoke directly to her new daughter, who's named Harley.

It’s always amazing to see kid actors grow up. Cute little Kady Kyle from My Wife and Kids, played by Parker McKenna Posey, is now an adult — and she recently announced that she is a new mom.

She shared the news in a video post on Instagram, where she wrote: “Harley’s Mom. My biggest blessing thus far!! I love being your Mommy.”

Actress and new mother Parker McKenna Posey attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in June 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old actress has appeared in a few television shows and films since her run on the sitcom, which ran on ABC from 2001 to 2005 and starred Damon Wayans and Tisha Campbell as heads of the Kyle family, the happy parents of kids played by Jennifer Freeman, George Gore II and Posey. She has gone on to model and launch her own swimwear line called Honey Dip Swimwear.

In the video, Posey speaks directly to her daughter, saying, “I didn’t know what raising you in this crazy world would look like, but I was ready for the adventure.”

“Anytime I had doubts or uncertainties, feeling you growing inside reminded me God chose me to be your mommy,” she says in the Mother’s Day announcement.

Harley’s dad is Posey’s longtime boyfriend, YouTuber Chris Sails. The couple had a domestic violence incident in 2018 in which he was arrested for assaulting Posey. They reconciled and are still together.

Posey recently appeared opposite Sarunas Jackson in the BET series, Games People Play.

In the series, headed by Lauren London, Posey played Laila James, a cunning, struggling actress. “When she realizes that she’s never going to get ahead based on pure talent,” the official cast description reads, “she decides to embrace her sexy, flashy side to get ahead on social media.”

“To me, the Laila character represents what women go through on a daily basis, especially in this day and age dealing with social media and how out of hand it can get, as well as all of the pressure that comes with pursuing a career in the entertainment industry,” Posey told PopCulture.com in 2019. “I really felt like people could relate to Laila.”

