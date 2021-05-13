Ga. woman arrested for kidnapping twin babies, shooting mom

The suspect had apparently been speaking to new mothers on Facebook

A young Georgia mother and her twins are safe after she was shot by a woman she apparently met on Facebook.

Angela Kathleen Montgomery, 23, was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly shot Gabriella Rodgers, 23, and ran off were her 6-week old twins. Luckily, the mother is alive and her children have been recovered and are safe, per WJCL News.

Angela Kathleen Montgomery (Image: Chatham County Detention Center)

Montgomery had apparently been speaking to new mothers on Facebook. She set up a meet with Rodgers which is when she allegedly shot the new mother in the chest and head.

When officers arrived at the scene the baby boys, Matto and Lorenzo Rodgers, were missing.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene with the babies.

“Detectives worked quickly to gather leads on the suspect, who had initially been referred to only as ‘Kathleen,’ possibly being in Effingham County,” reads the statement, per PEOPLE. “Tips called in to 911 greatly assisted in the speed of the case.”

Around 2:30 a.m.on Wednesday, Montgomery was found at a Rincon residence with her boyfriend and taken into custody. She was hiding in a closet with the same gun used to shoot the victim.

The babies were unharmed and the mother is in stable condition.

Her family set up a GoFundMe to support the mother and her children.

“My sister was shot multiple times and my nephews were kidnapped. Thankfully God was watching over all three, by the boys being found within 4-5hrs by Savannah Police Dept. And my sister undergoing surgeries to prayerfully reach 100% recovery soon,” per the petition. “As we are praying we ask if you may also pray for a speedy recovery to 100%!! If there is anything you can provide we greatly appreciate your prayers as well as donations.”

Once Montgomery was taken into custody and interviewed, she explained the babies belonged to her twin sister, despite her not having a twin sister.

The suspect was charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. She was denied bond and her attorney asked that she undergo a mental health evaluation.

Officers still do not have a motive.

“What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare. We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said in the statement, per PEOPLE.

“This was an all hands on deck approach. Everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins,” Minter added. “The detectives in this case worked quickly, tracking down every available lead while working with our local, state and federal partners, but the case would not have moved as swiftly if it had not also been for the community assistance. SPD, and I’m sure the rest of the city, hopes to see the children’s mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible.”

